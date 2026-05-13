The Simple Way To Turn Canned Corn Into A Flavor-Packed Dish

Canned vegetables definitely serve a purpose. They are a quick, easy, and affordable way to get nutrients in a meal, and they are easy to store so you can always have some veggies on hand in a pinch. And while the easiest option is to just heat them up with a bit of seasoning for a simple side dish, wise cooks know that canned veggies are surprisingly easy to upgrade into something that no one will ever guess came out of a can. For canned corn in particular, all you need to do is cook it with onions and bacon for a flavorful upgrade.

Corn comes in different varieties, each with a slightly different taste, but this vegetable is typically known for a mildly sweet flavor that goes great in everything from soup to bread or simply tossed into your salad. But that also opens it up to some pretty great flavor pairings, like the rich saltiness that comes from bacon and the powerful punch of onions. By sautéing some bacon bits and mixing in chopped onion so you get that beautiful Maillard reaction, you'll produce a savory element that will pair beautifully with the sweetness of the corn, giving you a side dish that satisfies all of your sweet and salty cravings — and packs a punch of color into your meal to boot.