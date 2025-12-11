Give Canned Corn The Absolute Best Flavor With This Prep Step

Canned corn is one of those versatile pantry foods that can add both color and flavor to any ready-made weeknight dinner. Though, before you eat more of the worst (and/or best) brands of canned corn, there is one prep step worth taking to easily upgrade the flavor of this convenient shelf-stable food. No matter the brand, always rinse canned corn before consuming. Rinsing canned corn not only gives this pre-cooked veggie a fresher taste, but removes any unwanted flavors.

Truth be told, in terms of the primary differences between frozen versus canned corn, the latter is more processed. Canning causes kernels to taste and feel slightly different than those cut fresh off the cob. This is because canned corn is not only exposed to high heat during production, but many varieties also contain additives like extra salt or sugar. Rinsing helps remove these added flavors as well as wash away the mild metallic taste that often comes with canning.

The easiest way to give canned corn the most optimal flavor is to first drain and rinse the kernels in a colander over your sink. Use cold water and rinse your veggies until the water runs clear. Then, depending on your cooking method, allow the corn to drain for a few extra minutes, or pat the kernels dry with paper towels. Apart from removing unwanted flavors, rinsing canned corn makes the process of adding your own blend of spices and extra ingredients all the more impactful.