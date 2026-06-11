7 Pork Dishes That Deserve A Spot In Your Dinner Rotation

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Trying to come up with exciting meals to cook throughout the week can be a challenge, and many of us fall back on the same old staples every time. Pork may feature in your regular dinner menu in the form of meatballs, but there is so much more that this versatile meat can do.

There are many cuts of pork available, with different cooking methods and distinctive textures. From a slow-cooked pork shoulder to a pan-fried tenderloin, there is a variation to suit every situation and family preference. When you're in the mood for an indulgent treat, smothered pork chops will hit the spot, while pork adobo offers fresh, bright flavors if you're looking for more zing.

To save you scouring the internet, we've created a list of our favorite pork recipes to give you a head start when planning your next weekly grocery shop. Let's take a look at some dishes that deserve a spot in your dinner rotation.