Bobby Flay's New Mexican Spice-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin Recipe - Exclusive

There are few culinary TV personalities as ubiquitous as Bobby Flay. If you're a longtime Food Network fan, you probably remember him as a fierce and fiery competitor on the early "Iron Chef America," often winning competitions with his unmatched grilling expertise. Though he's known for several decades of fun television, engaging cookbooks, and high-end restaurants across the nation, the multi-hyphenate is now poised to introduce audiences to a pre-stardom Bobby Flay. In his newest cookbook, "Bobby Flay: Chapter One," Flay gives readers an inside look of his storied career, supplemented with some of his most beloved recipes made along the way.

Beginning his career in New York, Flay worked alongside some of the best chefs in the nation. Under the leadership of Jonathan Waxman of Bud and Jams, Flay earned his culinary expertise in southwestern and Cajun cuisine, which went on to define his career. As the executive chef at the long-standing Mesa Grill, Flay churned out some of the nation's most memorable Southwestern-inspired fare, and many of those dishes are highlighted in "Chapter One." The New Mexican spice-rubbed pork tenderloin, served with bourbon-ancho sauce and sweet potato tamales, was a Mesa Grill signature for decades. Ahead of the book's October 29 release, Flay shares the recipe exclusively with Chowhound.

And as for a potential return of the restaurant that put this dish on the map? "Mesa Grill 2.0 is definitely on my mind," Flay tells Chowhound. "I just need to find the right opportunity."