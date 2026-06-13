I Tried 14 Different Cheeses On Burgers, And This Is The One That Belongs At Every Cookout

I've had my share of cheeseburgers, from fast food bacon cheeseburgers to ranking (almost) every burger at Steak 'n' Shake, and even one mind-blowing breakfast burger at Cracker Barrel. But what makes a good restaurant burger doesn't necessarily make a good cookout burger.

The conditions at a cookout are different. There's usually one person running the grill — with either a ton of expertise or very little — and, unless the host is a major foodie, the toppings and condiments available can be scarce. I've been to several cookouts where the only toppings were foil-wrapped packets of ketchup and yellow mustard, and even one that offered nothing but overcooked beef and congealed cheese on a bun. In some cases, less is more when it comes to burger toppings, but that cookout wasn't one of those.

While a fully-loaded cheeseburger can disguise a myriad of cookout sins, when there are no other flavors to hide behind, the type of cheese you use can make a big difference. With this in mind, I set out to find the best cheese for loading a patty. I searched Reddit for opinions, tracked the recommendations down at my local grocery stores, and taste-tested them. I stuck to worst-case-scenario no-toppings cookout conditions — a well-done patty with cheese on a bun. And what I discovered along the way upended everything I thought I knew about cheeseburgers.