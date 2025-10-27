7 Steak 'N Shake Burgers Ranked Worst To Best

My first restaurant job was at Steak 'n Shake, where I worked the overnight weekend shift. In between the people leaving the bar looking to get something in their bellies at 2 a.m. and the elderly regulars who came in at 6 a.m. looking for company while they sipped their coffee and read their newspapers, I always snagged a sandwich for myself (and the occasional chocolate milkshake) with my employee discount. It's one of the few places where you can enjoy a burger for breakfast, and in my college days, I did that often.

A lot has changed about the chain in the almost 20 years since I worked there. It's rare to find one open in the middle of the night anymore, for example, and the regular table service has been replaced with a fast-food-style setup where you order at a kiosk and pick it up at the counter. But in spite of those changes, I was thrilled to find that the food still has the same classic diner vibe it's always had.

I tried seven burgers from the Steak 'n Shake menu, including my familiar favorite and some that weren't even on the menu the last time I was there. Though some of the sandwiches surprised me, all of them were good, and the best of the best was to die for.