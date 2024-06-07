Tequila Worms Aren't Actually Worms, And They Don't Belong In Tequila

Over the years, the infamous tequila worm has taken on mythic proportions, finding its way into Hollywood films like "Poltergeist II" and giving rise to urban legends about its alleged hallucinogenic effects. But as it turns out, the creature floating in that bottle of mezcal is not actually a worm, and you'll never find one in a bottle of tequila. For the first misnomer, a 2023 scientific study from the University of Florida in the journal PeerJ discovered the truth. The tequila worm is actually the caterpillar, or larval stage, of the agave redworm moth.

To get to the bottom of the second issue with calling these larvae tequila worms, we first need to understand the difference between tequila and mezcal. At the end of the day, it can be summed up like this: All tequilas are mezcals, but not all mezcals are tequilas. Since the agave redworm moth caterpillar is only found in bottles of mezcal — and is in fact banned from being added to tequila — calling it a tequila worm is simply incorrect.