3 Types Of Mezcal, Explained

When it comes to mezcal, the smoky, agave-based Mexican spirit that deserves a spot in your liquor cabinet, there's a host of different labels or descriptions you might see on the bottle. Three of those relate to the way it's produced: "artisanal," "ancestral," and regular mezcal. While mezcal production generally follows the same path — first the piña of the agave (the juicy, central part) is cooked, then crushed to extract the juice, before it's left to ferment, and finally distilled — there are a lot of possible variables within that process. These include the types of containers (stills) used for distilling, which can be made from clay or metal, or the type of oven used to cook the agave, which can impact the mezcal's taste.

These three categories for the way mezcal is produced are defined under Mexican law. For example, only those produced under the relatively strict "ancestral" methods can use that label. That said, they shouldn't be confused with some other ways of categorizing mezcal. There's a separate classification system for mezcal's age (tequila uses similar terms for age, although the definitions are a little different). The type of agave used in the mezcal can also be used to sort them. It's worth brushing up on these, as they can give useful indications about the taste of a mezcal, but the focus here is the production categories.