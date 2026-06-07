The Dairy Queen Ice Cream Hack That Douses Every Bite In Liquid Gold
There's something about a temptingly swirled DQ soft serve with a hard candy shell that immediately transports you back to childhood. Well, the joy of cracking into that shell can be yours in every bite with one ordering hack: requesting the dip on the side. By ordering the soft serve separate from the coating, you are free to dunk each and every airy spoonful into the topping for bite after bite of contrasting textures.
It's no wonder that this social media trend has made it to the list of best viral fast food orders along with Chick-fil-A's hot honey crunch salad. This hack works just as well on a standard soft serve cone as it does with a blizzard if you like your frozen dessert with plenty of candy crunch. Just don't call it ice cream, as Dairy Queen's iconic swirled treat doesn't contain enough milk fat to technically be called ice cream.
The perfect dose of Dairy Queen
Beyond the straightforward swirled soft serve that has been delighting folks since 1940, the chocolate dipped variety is certainly a classic at Dairy Queen. The chocolate coating is a great place to start if you'd like to try the sidecar treatment, but you could also try this ordering hack with the cherry dip or even the newer Cinnamon Toast Crunch dip. The same thought applies to DQ's sundae toppings as well. Caramel, hot fudge, strawberry sauce, or even peanut butter sauce feel even more indulgent when enjoyed with each cool bite.
Perhaps your treat of choice is a deeper DQ cut of the blizzard realm. Whether it is one of the top blizzard combos that makes you light up, or just the nostalgia of watching your blizzard get turned upside down before serving to show you that it is creamy and thoroughly mixed, DQ can hit the spot. Just don't forget your new ordering approach that is sure to make any frozen treat order even more satisfying.