The Dairy Queen Ice Cream Hack That Douses Every Bite In Liquid Gold

There's something about a temptingly swirled DQ soft serve with a hard candy shell that immediately transports you back to childhood. Well, the joy of cracking into that shell can be yours in every bite with one ordering hack: requesting the dip on the side. By ordering the soft serve separate from the coating, you are free to dunk each and every airy spoonful into the topping for bite after bite of contrasting textures.

It's no wonder that this social media trend has made it to the list of best viral fast food orders along with Chick-fil-A's hot honey crunch salad. This hack works just as well on a standard soft serve cone as it does with a blizzard if you like your frozen dessert with plenty of candy crunch. Just don't call it ice cream, as Dairy Queen's iconic swirled treat doesn't contain enough milk fat to technically be called ice cream.