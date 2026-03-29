The Hands-Down Best Viral Fast Food Chain Orders We've Ever Seen

Secret menu items generally have three different origins. Sometimes they're orders a restaurant is willing to make regularly, but for whatever reason, the company hasn't yet added the item to its menu. The restaurant advertises these recipes via word of mouth, but it otherwise treats them like conventional orders. Occasionally, those items do become part of the official menu. Other secret menu items are deliberately pushed by the restaurants as a form of marketing, giving customers the impression that they're part of a cool club if they know about the order. And, then there are orders that begin as customizations that a customer or employee figures out on their own. Those orders spread online as people realize how delicious they are.

People like to copy things that look interesting, especially if they're delicious food combos that are really satisfying to eat. With instructions that are easy to follow (you want to be sure an order is something employees will actually make for you if it isn't one you put together yourself), these can quickly sweep social media. We looked through Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms to see just which ones were doing that. Not every variation is going to be to everyone's tastes, of course, but these viral fast food chain orders are hands-down some of the best we've ever seen.