The Popular Dairy Queen Ice Cream Topping You Should Be Ordering On The Side With Your Next Blizzard

Whether it's Dairy Queen's "cake in a cup" or an attempt to recreate our favorite of DQ's discontinued menu items, we always have time for a Dairy Queen hack that will result in a delicious treat. In fact, a new trend taking the internet by storm may be one of the best yet.

The key to this delicious, off-menu item at Dairy Queen is to order the chocolate cone dip on the side of a Blizzard. Dairy Queen uses a fast-drying chocolate liquid for their chocolate-dipped cones, and it can be ordered in a small cup on the side of any item for dipping. Fans of this hack dip spoonfuls of their choice of Blizzard into the dip and allow it to dry, resulting in the delicious crunch of a chocolate shell on the soft serve that Dairy Queen uses for its "ice cream" (which doesn't actually have enough fat to meet the FDA's requirements for an official ice cream label). For those who don't feel like making the trek to their local Dairy Queen, Smucker's Magic Shell Chocolate Flavored Topping will suffice (but you can also make a homemade chocolate magic shell with some chocolate chips and coconut oil).