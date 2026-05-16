Why Does Dairy Queen Flip Its Blizzards Upside Down?

Dairy Queen Blizzards come in a wide variety of flavors (plus a bevy of secret menu options) and are a timeless frozen treat. Since the dessert's debut in 1985, people have flocked to the chain for the ice cream desserts that are known for being a little thicker in consistency than regular soft serve. This is by design, of course — and Dairy Queen has been using it as clever marketing since its early days. Participating DQ locations have long asked employees to flip Blizzards upside down before handing them over to the customer, which is supposed to result in the thick ice cream staying in place and not falling out.

According to a former Dairy Queen employee, this is done to show the customers that it's thoroughly mixed and the consistency of ice cream (even though it's not actually real ice cream). However, he notes that it's also done "for a fun spectacle." This aligns with other insider and employee information over the years, too. Another former Dairy Queen employee shared on Reddit back in 2023 (via The U.S. Sun) that Dairy Queen had its employees flip Blizzards upside down to "ensure quality" and "to showcase how thick and creamy it is."