14 Types Of Bagels, Explained

A toasted bagel with a schmear of tangy cream cheese might just be the one of the most satisfying breakfast on the planet. As a professional baker, I've always adored making bagels — and especially eating them. Just like making a loaf of focaccia or a batch of croissants, it follows a similar pattern: flour, water, yeast, rest, knead, rise, shape, and then bake. Of course, bagels have the expectation of being boiled but once you've got that pattern memorized you can easily make a batch of bagels. Yes, bagels require laser sharp precision, patience, and a deep understanding of how yeast, water, and gluten work together, but they are just as simple as making a loaf bread.

Enough about the production — bagels are some of the greatest treasures we have in the realm of breads. If they're prepared correctly, they have a chewy, springy texture and crisp golden brown crust that will make any mouth water. Depending on your preference, you can pile it high with cream cheese, salmon lox, and caper or cover it with salted butter and sticky honey for a sweet treat. Most bagel shops have a wide variety of flavors, ranging from pumpernickel to chocolate. That can seem a bit overwhelming, so here's a list of 15 bagels you'll most likely find at any bagel shop you walk into.