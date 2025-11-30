The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joint In Your State

There's something magical about discovering a tiny, unassuming pizza joint that turns out to serve the best slice you've ever tasted. While flashy chains and trendy eateries get plenty of attention, the real treasures often hide in plain sight or are even tucked away off the beaten path. We wanted to celebrate these spots, the no-frills kitchens that let their food speak for itself, so we took to the internet to find out which places locals love.

Along the way, we'll dive into the many different types of pizza that you'll find across the U.S., from crispy thin squares to thick, chewy slices, exploring how different states approach different styles. Whether you're planning a cross-country foodie road trip or you're just curious about the hidden gems in your own backyard, these under-the-radar pizzerias prove that unforgettable slices don't always come from the biggest names; sometimes, they're right under your nose.