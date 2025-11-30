The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joint In Your State
There's something magical about discovering a tiny, unassuming pizza joint that turns out to serve the best slice you've ever tasted. While flashy chains and trendy eateries get plenty of attention, the real treasures often hide in plain sight or are even tucked away off the beaten path. We wanted to celebrate these spots, the no-frills kitchens that let their food speak for itself, so we took to the internet to find out which places locals love.
Along the way, we'll dive into the many different types of pizza that you'll find across the U.S., from crispy thin squares to thick, chewy slices, exploring how different states approach different styles. Whether you're planning a cross-country foodie road trip or you're just curious about the hidden gems in your own backyard, these under-the-radar pizzerias prove that unforgettable slices don't always come from the biggest names; sometimes, they're right under your nose.
Alabama: Tortugas Pizza in Hoover
Over 25 years ago, the Vizcaino family relocated from Chicago to Birmingham and opened Tortuga's Pizza, a spot for authentic Chicago-style stuffed and hand-tossed pizzas. Now with two locations, one in Birmingham and a second in Hoover, the restaurant's richly-layered deep-dish has earned it numerous accolades, including multiple "best pizza" awards from Hoover publications. Locals on Reddit say it's the best Chicago deep-dish they've had outside of Chicago.
https://www.tortugaspizza.com/
Multiple locations
Alaska: Peace on Earth in Unalakleet
Tucked into the remote village of Unalakleet, Alaska, Peace on Earth fires up fabulous thin-crust pizzas. Known for its role during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, the team times its pizzas so that exhausted mushers can sit down to a hot meal and a personal message from their family members. With the homey feel of the village, and genuine local goodwill, this isn't just a pizza place — it's a community.
https://www.facebook.com/peaceonearthalaska
(907) 624-3373
107 Beach Rd W, Unalakleet, AK 99684
Arizona: Otto Pizza and Pastry in Tempe
Otto Pizza, nestled inside a Tempe strip mall, is a family-owned gem that's been serving up New York-style slices since 1992. Known for a crisp yet chewy homemade crust and balanced sauce-to-cheese ratio, the low-key spot has earned attention from publications like Food Network. It's the kind of place you can return to again and again, with locals on Reddit calling it their go-to spot and a special place.
(480) 966-4292
804 S Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
Arkansas: DeLuca's Pizza in Hot Springs
DeLuca's Pizza is a Hot Springs favorite serving thin-crust, brick oven pies baked using handmade dough and fresh local ingredients. Already well-loved by locals, DeLuca's shot to popularity in 2023 when Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy rated it an 8.7 out of 10. The vibe here is unpretentious yet elevated, and with high-quality ingredients and a commitment to flavor, DeLuca's stands out as a must-visit in the Arkansas pizza scene.
(501) 609-9002
833 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901
California: Pizzeria Sei in Los Angeles
Pizzeria Sei is a compact spot where Japanese technique meets Italian tradition. Tucked into Mid-City LA, Chef William Joo crafts pizzas with a signature "mochi-like" crust and uses creative flavors that have earned the eatery a mention in the Michelin Guide. The minimalist setting and limited seating give Pizzeria Sei a refined yet intimate feel that's perfect for pizza purists seeking something exceptional.
(424) 279-9800
8781 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Colorado: Marco's Coal Fired in Denver
Marco's Coal Fired brings authentic Neapolitan-style pies to the Mile-High City. Their dough is hand-stretched and fired in a 900-degree oven, yielding blistered, charred crusts while preserving a chewy interior. It's the only Colorado pizzeria certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana — a rare badge of authenticity. Locals online praise it not only for its serious craftsmanship but also for its inclusive offerings: Gluten-free and vegan crusts are treated with the same care as classic pies.
(303) 296-7000
2129 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
Connecticut: Modern Apizza in New Haven
Located in the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven, Modern Apizza has been turning out thin-crust, char-kissed pies since 1934. Recognized as part of the "Big 3" making quality New Haven apizza, its signature pies blend blistered crusts, fresh ingredients, and neighborhood charm, earning it both local devotion and national acclaim. Whether you go for the classic plain or the loaded Italian Bomb, Modern makes every bite count.
(203) 776-5306
874 State St, New Haven, CT 06511
Delaware: Dom's NY Style Pizzeria in Newport
Dom's NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Wilmington, delivers classic New York–style thin-crust pizza with generous slices and a friendly neighborhood vibe. Open since 2005 as a take-out and delivery spot, Dom's has now expanded into a full-service restaurant and bar, known for its hand-tossed, stone-baked pies and community-minded service. Residents call it a "little local gem" that offers "perfect NY-style pizza."
(302) 998-7154
218 W Market St, Newport, DE 19804
Florida: Vice City Pizza in Miami
Opened during the COVID-19 lockdown, Vice City Pizza is Miami's bold take on the rectangular, cheese-laden Detroit‑style pizza, delivered with a South Florida twist. The cozy Kendall-area shop became a cult favorite thanks to the airy, buttery crusts, caramelized edges, and adventurous toppings like brie and fig or bacon-and-banana-pepper sausage. It may be tucked away in a strip mall, but it's earned a spot among Miami's best pizza joints according to online reviews. Vice City also has a second location in South Miami.
https://www.vicecitypizza.com/
Multiple locations
Georgia: Antico Pizza in Atlanta
Since opening in 2009, Antico Pizza Napoletana has become a landmark for true Neapolitan-style pies in Atlanta's West Midtown. Guests place orders cafeteria-style, grab a communal table, and watch crusts char and become deliciously chewy in seconds. The walk-in vibe, woodfire pies, and vibrant "Little Italia" setting create an unpretentious yet elevated pizza experience. The restaurant's many awards, including a Michelin Bib Gourmand, underscore its commitment to tradition and quality.
https://littleitalia.com/antico/
(404) 724-2333
1093 Hemphill Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii: 'ili 'ili Cash & Carry in Honolulu
Tucked away in the Mō'ili'ili neighborhood, 'ili'ili Cash and Carry fuses deli‑vibes with full‑on New York–style pizza finesse. The deli's 18‑inch rounds, with thick foldable crust, bold sauce, and quality toppings, have earned raves from island locals. While 'ili'ili Cash and Carry also includes a small market, the pizzas are the main draw, with locals on Reddit saying it's their go-to pizza spot and others calling it "the absolute best."
https://order.toasttab.com/online/ili-ili
(808) 367-0606
2065 S Beretania St., Honolulu, HI 96826
Idaho: Guido's Original New York Style Pizza in Boise
Tucked into Boise's downtown and West Boise neighborhoods, locals frequently celebrate Guido's Original New York Style pizzas as the best in the area. Every pizza is made fresh daily and hand-tossed to perfection. With large pies, generous toppings, and a no‑frills, fast‑casual vibe, Guido's delivers big flavor at an affordable price, making it a dependable local favorite and the perfect spot for a quick bite.
https://www.guidosoriginal.com/
Multiple locations
Illinois: Milly's Pizza in the Pan in Chicago
Milly's Pizza in the Pan has a cult following that loves its pan‑style pizzas with crisp caramelized cheese edges and artisan toppings. Founded in 2020, the spot has two locations in Chicago, both of which make a limited number of pizzas each day. With bold combos like the "Updog" and "Tom's Killing," and a focused menu built around top‑tier dough and local ingredients, Milly's elevates Chicago pan pizza to a new, delicious level.
https://www.millyspizzachi.com/
Multiple locations
Indiana: Pizzaville in Avon
Nestled just off Highway 36 in Avon, Pizzaville is a local go-to for delicious pizza. Since opening in 2013, chef‑owner Jeet Lalli, a master pizza maker with over 24 years' experience, has delivered consistently praised crust and sauce recipes. Fans also love the unpretentious setting and weekday all‑you‑can‑eat lunch buffet with salad bar. Whether dine‑in, take‑out, or catering for events, Pizzaville serves up warm hospitality and solid value.
(317) 386-8320
5201 E U.S. Hwy 36, Suite 106, Avon, IN 46123
Iowa: Pagliai's Pizza in Iowa City
Pagliai's Pizza has been serving up thin-crust pizzas in Iowa City since 1957. This family-run spot is loved by locals and students for classics like the Palace Special, with all pizzas baked in a hearth-style oven and crusted with bubbling cheese. The atmosphere is unpretentious and nostalgic with a focus on time‑tested recipes, fresh ingredients, and consistent execution that's earned it statewide recognition.
(319) 351-5073
302 E Bloomington St, Iowa City, IA 52245
Kansas: Pizza John's in Derby
Since 1969, Pizza John's has been serving up crisp, thin-crust pizza in a modest, no-frills shop in Derby. The restaurant prides itself on not just great pizza but also warm, personal service that keeps both locals and visitors coming back for more. Still family-owned, the shop is dedicated to honoring traditions of the past while adding new tweaks here and there.
https://www.pizzajohnsderby.com/
(316) 788-2011
208 S Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037
Kentucky: The Post in Louisville
Located in a former VFW building in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood, The Post is known for its oversized, hand-tossed New York-style slices served in a welcoming, rustic atmosphere. The rotating "slice of the day" can range from classic pepperoni to adventurous mash-ups, with locals declaring it the best pizza in town. Late-night hours, a craft beer list, and a casual pub vibe complete the picture. The Post also operates a primarily carry-out location in Deer Park.
https://www.thepostlouisville.com/
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Zee's Pizzeria in New Orleans
What began as a pop-up during the pandemic has evolved into a beloved local pizza shop tucked away near the Garden District in New Orleans. Zee's serves thin-crust, Northeast-style pies bursting with flavor, including its iconic "Bye Felicia" pizza that one Redditor says can't be beat. With specialties, vegan options, garlic knots, and a loyal following of folks ranking it one of the best pizza spots in Louisiana, Zee's is casual yet undeniably serious about its pies.
(504) 766-6056
3914 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Micucci Grocery Co. in Portland
Micucci Grocery Co. is far more than a charming Italian market — it's home to one of Maine's most revered pizza experiences. Famously serving Sicilian-style "slabs" with thick, chewy crusts, fresh tomato sauce, and a gooey blend of mozzarella and provolone, it's become a pilgrimage stop for pizza lovers. As a bonus, they also offer frozen pizzas so you can have the famed pies at home whenever you like.
https://www.facebook.com/MicucciGrocery/
(207) 775-1854
45 India St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Pizza John's in Essex
Since its founding in 1966, Pizza John's has been a cornerstone of Essex pizza culture, with fresh-made dough, slow-simmered sauce, and a loyalty that spans generations. Known for its distinct yellow building and hearty pies, the spot blends no-frills comfort with enduring local charm. With family-run roots, a sprawling dining area, and a welcoming atmosphere, it offers both reliability and nostalgia for locals and visitors alike.
(410) 687-7733
113 Back River Neck Rd, Essex, MD 21221
Massachusetts: Galleria Umberto in Boston
It doesn't get much more hole-in-the-wall than Galleria Umberto, a small, cash-only spot that's been serving Boston's North End for over 50 years. Offering Sicilian-style pizza, the shop closes once it sells out, so don't be surprised if you see a line out the door. Despite its extremely low-key vibes, Galleria Umberto is a beloved local spot and was named an American Classic by the James Beard Foundation in 2018.
https://www.instagram.com/galleriaumberto/?hl=en
(617) 227-5709
289 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113
Michigan: Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park
Michigan is the birthplace of Detroit-style pizza, which is typically baked in a square or rectangular pan with the cheese under the sauce. And not far from Detroit, snuggled in Hazel Park, is Loui's Pizza, the premier spot for a Detroit-style slice. "Loui's is the standard by which I judge all Detroit-style pizzas," says one Redditor, and they're not alone, seeing as Loui's came in at number one on Yelp's Top 100 Pizza Spots in the Midwest in 2024.
https://www.facebook.com/louispizza/
(248) 547-1711
23141 Dequindre Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Minnesota: Mama's Pizza in St. Paul
Usually, when you think food in the Twin Cities, you think Minneapolis, but the best hole-in-the-wall pizza shop can be found in St. Paul. The cozy spot has been serving thin-crust pizza and other Italian favorites for over 60 years, with build-your-own pizza options and specialty pies like the Flavor Explosion and Special Deluxe. Mama's Pizza is currently carry-out only.
https://linktr.ee/mamaspizzamn
(651) 489-2005
961 Rice St, St Paul, MN 55117
Mississippi: Leña Pizza + Bagels in Cleveland
Leña Pizza + Bagels in Cleveland is proof that you can be a hole-in-the-wall spot but still win awards. Tucked into a strip mall in Cleveland (Mississippi, not Ohio), the spot's been celebrated by various publications. The shop uses a wood-fired oven for both its traditional, Naples-inspired pizzas (which one Facebook user calls "exceptionally delicious") and its memorable bagels. The menu changes weekly, allowing Leña to consistently offer fresh seasonal options.
(662) 545-4771
331 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732
Missouri: Pizza-A-Go-Go in St. Louis
Pizza-A-Go-Go is a simple, unpretentious pizza shop that's been making outstanding New York-style pizza for nearly 60 years. Nestled in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of St. Louis, hand-tossed pies are the only thing you'll find on the menu at this cash-only joint. One Redditor calls it their number one spot, while others say they love the crispy crust and cheese-to-sauce ratio.
https://pizzaagogostl.wixsite.com/pizzaagogostl
(314) 781-1234
6703 Scanlan Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139
Montana: Biga Pizza in Missoula
Blocks away from the Clark Fork River, with mountains in the distance, is Biga Pizza. The strip-mall spot was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in 2024, where it was celebrated for some of its more unique pizza offerings, including the Flathead Cherry pizza and Prosciutto and Fig pizza. The restaurant's traditional dough-making method and fresh ingredients have made it a local favorite, with Redditors saying it's "amazing" and "always delicious."
(406) 728-2579
241 W Main St, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: La Casa Pizzeria in Omaha
You've heard of New York-style, Chicago-style, and Detroit-style; now get ready for Omaha-style. That's what you'll find at La Casa Pizzeria, where they offer square pizza with a flaky, biscuit-like crust. The historic spot has been serving its unique pizza for over 65 years, and was the first in the area to include Romano cheese. The low-key atmosphere makes it a great place to bring family or friends.
(402) 556-6464
4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105
Nevada: Secret Pizza in Las Vegas
Secret Pizza goes beyond hole-in-the-wall; it's a hidden-away, hard-to-find spot tucked on the third floor of The Cosmopolitan Hotel. You won't find any signage for Secret Pizza, or even a website, but you will find great thin-crust pizza. To reach Secret Pizza, go up to the third floor of The Cosmopolitan, cross the convention area, and head down the hallway lined with record covers.
https://www.facebook.com/SecretPizzaLV/#
(702) 698-7000
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Mary's Pizza in Gorham
Nestled in the Cascade Flats area of Gorham, New Hampshire, is Mary's Pizza. This family-owned shop has been serving up pizza and other Italian favorites since the 1940s, and the current, fourth-generation owners have continued the tradition of using premium ingredients and fresh dough. Even after all this time, Mary's Pizza continues to be labeled a favorite by local press and reviewers on social media.
(603) 752-6150
9 Cascade Flat, Gorham, NH 03581
New Jersey: Pizzeria 'Lucci in Belmar
New York may be known for pizza, but neighboring New Jersey can hold its own with spots like Pizzeria 'Lucci. This strip-mall joint offers a somewhat limited menu, but what it does with that menu, it does well. About 10% of its pizza dough is sourdough, resulting in a crust that's crisp but not dry despite being thoroughly charred. Since opening at the beginning of 2024, Pizzeria 'Lucci has received rave reviews from local publications and reviewers alike.
https://www.pizzerialuccinj.com/
809 Belmar Plaza, Belmar, NJ 07719
New Mexico: Giovanni's Pizzeria in Albuquerque
For true New York-style pizza in the southwest, look no further than Giovanni's Pizzeria. Tucked into an Albuquerque strip mall, locals on social media rave that it's hands-down the best pizza spot around, particularly the crust. Several Redditors from the New York area say that it is just like the pizza they grew up eating in the city.
https://giovannispizzaabq.com/
(505) 255-1233
921 San Pedro Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
New York: Louie & Ernie's Pizza in New York City
New York-style pizza is the most popular pizza style, and as a result, you can find dozens, if not hundreds, of excellent pizza spots in NYC. For something more low-key, check out Louie & Ernie's Pizza in the Bronx. This hidden gem has been serving up pizza with a cracker-thin crust, plentiful sauce, and an abundance of toppings since the mid-1900s.
https://louieanderniespizza.com/
(718) 829-6230
1300 Crosby Ave, Bronx, NY 10461
North Carolina: Pizzeria Don Luca in Wilmington
Nestled in Wilmington's up-and-coming Brooklyn Arts District, Pizzeria Don Luca is a locally-owned, counter-serve spot dishing up pizza and wings. The pizza here is made with fresh ingredients, including hand-tossed dough cooked to crispy perfection. Locals on Reddit say it's not just the best pizza in the state, but possibly the best pizza they've ever had, period.
https://www.pizzeriadonluca.com/
(910) 777-8072
1215 N 4th St, Wilmington, NC 28401
North Dakota: Amici Pizza Company in Bismarck
Some of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza places are tucked into strip malls, and Amici Pizza Company is one of those. The hidden gem, nestled in northeast Bismarck, offers standard slices plus specialty artisan crust pizzas, all named after Roman gods. Locals on Reddit swear by the place, with one saying, "Everything is amazing from their subs to their pizza."
https://amicipizzacompany.com/
(701) 751-0327
3001 Yorktown Dr #6, Bismarck, ND 58503
Ohio: Rubino's Pizza in Bexley
It might be a favorite of local author R.L. Stine, but you won't find any horrors at Rubino's Pizza, which has been serving up simple, delicious pies in the Columbus suburbs since 1954. You won't find fancy frills here either — the spot is cash-only and offers classic thin-crust pizzas made from scratch. Locals love it not just for the old-school pizzas but also for Rubino's dedication to the community.
https://www.rubinosofbexley.com/
(614) 235-0712
2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209
Oklahoma: Dado's Pizza in Oklahoma City
At Dado's Pizza, pizza isn't just a food, but an art. The New York-style slices here are crafted with care and precision, using only the freshest, hand-selected ingredients. The result is pizza that locals on Reddit say is their absolute favorite, with one referring to it as the best New York-style pizza they've tasted outside of New York.
(405) 367-8707
10942 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Oregon: Apizza Scholls in Portland
Apizza Scholls is a quaint, unpretentious pizza spot in the heart of Portland. Outside, you'll find a quaint, coastal-style storefront, while inside, you'll find arcade games, cozy vibes, and exceptional pizza. The pizzas here are akin to Neopolitan-style, with a fantastic, crisp crust, but are much larger with a greater variety of toppings. Locals on Reddit call it world-class and the best pizza on the West Coast.
https://www.apizzascholls.com/
(503) 233-1286
4741 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215
Pennsylvania: Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is known for things like Philly cheesesteaks, but the city definitely gives off a pizza-loving vibe. For truly scrumptious pizza, check out Angelo's Pizzeria in the Bella Vista neighborhood. This little shop is cash-only, carryout-only, and often has lines out the door. Not only do locals on Reddit say it's definitely the best in the state, but Angelo's offers a variety of traditional and more unique pizza options ... and, of course, Philly cheesesteaks as well.
https://angelospizzeriasouthphiladelphia.com/
(215) 922-0000
736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island: Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana in Wakefield
Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana brings a little slice of Italy to Rhode Island. The spot is another member of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana and has been ranked both locally, nationally, and even internationally for its pies. You'll find not just Neopolitan-style pizza here but also New York–style and a style they call "Grandma" pizza, which is similar to Detroit-style.
https://pasqualespizzeriari.com/
(401) 783-2900
59 S County Commons Way, Wakefield, RI 02879
South Carolina: D'Allesandro's Pizza in Charleston
D'Allesandro's Pizza may have a few locations throughout South Carolina, but they all have that relaxed, hole-in-the-wall charm and, of course, excellent pizzas. Known for hand-tossed crust and fresh, locally sourced ingredients, the original Charleston spot has landed on several local best-of lists. Choose from traditional options like cheese and pepperoni, or specialties like the Beetnick, made with mozzarella, goat cheese, golden beets, bacon, and rosemary.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Pizza Cheeks in Sioux Falls
It doesn't get more hole-in-the-wall than a small counter in the back of a bar, and that's exactly how Pizza Cheeks operated for years. Recently, it moved into its own building, but it still offers that fantastic pizza and low-key charm that made it a hit with locals. The pizza here is a blend of different styles, with a crispy, chewy crust made daily from scratch.
https://www.mypizzacheeks.com/
(605) 271-0974
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Midnight Oil in Nashville
Tucked away in Nashville's West Side is Midnight Oil, a place that's part pizzeria, part dive bar. While the eatery is off the beaten path, the pizza is locally loved for its ultra-thin crust and variety of flavors. One Redditor swears by the Sweet Heat, topped with sliced capicola, jalapeños, and honey, but the buffalo chicken and build-your-own options are big hits as well.
(615) 649-8917
1310 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
Texas: Carmine's Pizzeria in Dallas
Carmine's Pizzeria claims that it has the best New York-style pizza, and locals on Reddit seem to agree. Nestled in a north Dallas strip mall, Carmine's has been offering classic pizza and Italian food in a simple, no-frills setting for over 40 years. Reviewers love the thin crust, and that you can buy pizza by the slice or as a whole pie.
(972) 404-8110
5365 Spring Valley Road, Suite 138, Dallas, TX 75243
Utah: Free Wheeler Pizza in Salt Lake City
Free Wheeler Pizza may look unassuming, sitting in a strip mall along with a barber shop and laundromat, but locals love it. Since 1977, the pizzeria has been serving Salt Lake City pizzas made with sourdough starter crust, from-scratch marinara sauce, and cheese blends. While it may be underrated, according to Redditors, the relaxed atmosphere makes it the perfect spot for lunch or a low-key dinner with the family.
(801) 322-3733
150 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vermont: The Parker Pie Company in Glover
Glover, Vermont, is home to unique stops, like the Museum of Everyday Life and the Bread & Puppet Theater, as well as a unique pizza shop: The Parker Pie Company. Tucked in the back of the historic Lake Parker Country Store, Parker Pie Co. is committed to offering a community space for serving great pizza and beer. Locals online say that the atmosphere and vibes are great, and this little spot has truly the best pizza in the state.
(802) 525-3366
161 County Rd, Glover, VT 05875
Virginia: Stracci Pizza in Alexandria
Stracci Pizza offers an unconventional concept: a food truck with an indoor bar and seating. The spot started as just a food truck during the pandemic and slowly expanded, but it still sells pizzas in the food truck nestled in Alexandria's historic Potomac neighborhood. Locals say the Roman-style pizza, with a thin, crispy crust and fresh, handmade mozzarella, is amazing, but warn you may have to wait a bit to get a table.
(571) 213-5349
106 Hume Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
Washington: Post Alley Pizza in Seattle
There are plenty of places to eat in Seattle, especially around Pike Place, but for pizza, you'll want Post Alley Pizza. The family-owned spot is tucked into a building in the heart of downtown and offers New York-style pizza with a charred, flavorful crust, rich sauce, and a variety of topping options made from locally-sourced ingredients. One Redditor calls it the "best pizza of [their] life," and adds that the owners are great too.
(206) 382-8475
1123 Post Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: The Pizza Place in Parkersburg
Located just blocks from Parkersburg High School, the Pizza Place is a family-run spot that's been offering thick and thin-crust pizza since the 1980s. Locals adore the pizzeria, with one Redditor saying nothing else comes close, and a former resident on Facebook declaring it's "hands down some of the best pizza [they've] ever had." The shop also has a second location, which happens to be right across from Parkersburg South High School.
https://www.northpizzaplace.com/
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Zaffiro's Pizza in Milwaukee
For five generations, Zaffiro's Pizza has offered what locals refer to as Milwaukee-style pizza – pies with a cracker-thin crust that's cut into squares or rectangles instead of triangles. And Zaffiro's has "literally one of the best cracker crust pizzas in the world," according to one area resident on Facebook. The laid-back, bar-like atmosphere and location just blocks from the shores of Lake Michigan make this a perfect spot for a relaxed evening with friends.
https://www.zaffirospizza.com/
(414) 289-8776
1724 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: The Pizza Place in Lusk
The Pizza Place in Lusk, Wyoming (no relation to the one in West Virginia), is a counter-serve spot just off the highway. Here, you'll find hand-tossed and pan pizzas, with both build-your-own and specialty options, as well as friendly, welcoming staff. The cozy spot may seem unassuming, but it's won several awards, and many locals declare it their go-to pizza joint.
https://the-pizza-place.restaurants-world.com/
(307) 334-3000
214 S Main, Lusk, WY 82225
Methodology
Choosing the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joint was particularly difficult for two reasons: first, there are so many types of pizza, it can be hard to determine the "best," and second, "hole-in-the-wall" is a somewhat nebulous term. To figure out which spots to feature, we looked at social media reviews and local publications, and in some cases, local awards. We only chose those spots that gave a hole-in-the-wall vibe; that is, eateries that are tucked away or unassuming at first glance.