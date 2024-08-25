Bagels Are Sliced Like Loaves Of Bread In St. Louis And It Might Be Brilliant

Once upon a time, the internet went bonkers over bagels, as it is wont to do over all kinds of weird things. In this case, it was 2019 when Alek Krautmann tweeted a photo of how some folks in St. Louis sliced their bagels. Rather than cutting them in half horizontally, folks in the Gateway to the West (as this Missouri city is known) slice their bagels vertically — as if the bagel was just an ordinary loaf of bread. While this slicing method sparked quite a controversy, it has some real upsides.

So before you dismiss the St. Louis bagel, hear us out. This method is great for large crowds and children. Plus, you can still eat them with a schmear of seltzer water-infused New York City deli-style cream cheese and other toppings without having everything squirt out like toothpaste when you bite down. This happens far too often with traditional bagels, especially when you're trying to eat one on the go.