12 Store-Bought Strawberry Jams Ranked Worst To Best

Lucien Georgelin Organic Strawberry Preserves come in a cute little jar that looks pretty high-end. Plus, it really stresses the French theme, something that further leads the average consumer into thinking it is a premium product. We are better than average, though, so I'll let you in on a secret (although it won't be a secret for much longer): It's awful. In fact, it proves that you can dress up a pig, but it's still a pig. Sorry, not sorry, Lucien Georgelin.

The first bone I have to pick with Lucien Georgelin Organic Strawberry Preserves is that it is extremely runny. It's almost like a strawberry sauce, not a congealed jam. Ugh. Even if you're willing to look past that, the flavor is abysmal compared to the other products on this list. The flavor is super heavy, almost like it was made with extremely overripe fruit. Admittedly, there were tons of strawberry chunks in my little jar, but it was more like a sour sangria than jam. Pass!

As if the previous cons weren't enough to turn us all off from Lucien Georgelin Organic Strawberry Preserves, it's also extremely expensive. I got my 11.2-ounce jar for $7.99, but depending on where you shop, it could cost close to $12. Yikes! Seriously, it's a failure on all fronts. Zero stars; would not recommend.