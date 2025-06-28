12 Store-Bought Strawberry Jams Ranked Worst To Best
Whether you call it jam, preserves, fruit spread, or jelly (there is a difference, but we tend to use the terms interchangeably), strawberry is the best classic flavor on store shelves. Raspberry has something going for it, too, but don't even get me started on why grape is the inferior flavor of jam. Now that we have that settled, strawberry jam is delish! If you stick to the best of the best, even better.
If you've ever wondered whether most brands are basically interchangeable or if the ones with elevated price tags are truly worth the extra dough, you've come to the right place. I bought, tasted, and ranked 12 popular store-bought strawberry jams, so we can put the debate to bed once and for all. The brands with the freshest flavor, the most chunks of strawberry, and the best balance of sugar to fruit came out on top. A deep dive into my methodology can be found at the end, but until then, like the late, great Bob Marley said, we be jammin'. Let's go!
12. Lucien Georgelin Organic Strawberry Preserves
Lucien Georgelin Organic Strawberry Preserves come in a cute little jar that looks pretty high-end. Plus, it really stresses the French theme, something that further leads the average consumer into thinking it is a premium product. We are better than average, though, so I'll let you in on a secret (although it won't be a secret for much longer): It's awful. In fact, it proves that you can dress up a pig, but it's still a pig. Sorry, not sorry, Lucien Georgelin.
The first bone I have to pick with Lucien Georgelin Organic Strawberry Preserves is that it is extremely runny. It's almost like a strawberry sauce, not a congealed jam. Ugh. Even if you're willing to look past that, the flavor is abysmal compared to the other products on this list. The flavor is super heavy, almost like it was made with extremely overripe fruit. Admittedly, there were tons of strawberry chunks in my little jar, but it was more like a sour sangria than jam. Pass!
As if the previous cons weren't enough to turn us all off from Lucien Georgelin Organic Strawberry Preserves, it's also extremely expensive. I got my 11.2-ounce jar for $7.99, but depending on where you shop, it could cost close to $12. Yikes! Seriously, it's a failure on all fronts. Zero stars; would not recommend.
11. Smash Foods Strawberry Superfood Fruit Spread
Smash Foods Strawberry Superfood Fruit Spread has something special going for it: It includes chia seeds in the recipe. While this gives the spread superfood star power, unfortunately, it really makes the product suffer in the flavor department. That's just the start of its troubles, too. Firstly, it has the same weird overripe fruit taste found in the lowest-ranking pick. It's not quite as bad as Lucien Georgelin in this regard, but the nearly spoiled flavor is there nonetheless. Yuck!
Interestingly, the chia seeds in Smash Foods Strawberry Superfood Fruit Spread really tone down the strawberry flavor as well. You can still taste the strawberries, but it's far from strawberry-forward, especially when you compare it to every higher-ranking brand. I could almost see myself putting it in a smoothie, but I wouldn't go out of my way to buy it for that purpose. If you're looking for jam, it'll make you think "ugh" after a single taste. I'm pretty sure I actually said it out loud. To top it all off, an 8-ounce jar (um, tiny) of Smash Foods Strawberry Superfood Fruit Spread costs anywhere from $5.37 to $7.59. No, thanks!
10. Great Value Strawberry Preserves
Coming in 10th place is none other than Walmart's Great Value Strawberry Preserves. While the brand is known for rolling back prices, the reduced prices don't always result in a quality product. The Great Value Strawberry Preserves are a perfect example of this. While the product lacks the overripe flavor of the two lower-ranking picks, it's far from a quality jam. The one thing it does have going for it is price. An 18-ounce jar cost me only $2.48, making it the cheapest brand I tried. That wasn't enough to raise it from the dregs of the list, though.
Great Value Strawberry Preserves are very smooth. There wasn't a chunk of fruit in sight, and that's something I think the ideal jam should have. As for flavor, it had some classic appeal, but instead of being well-balanced, I found the sugar took the lead. Regardless, it's nothing exciting. It's basically impossible to mess up a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, even if you use this jam. So, if you do, I recommend upgrading your PB&J with sliced bananas or maybe even some fresh strawberries.
9. Good Good No Added Sugar Strawberry Fruit Spread
If you are looking for a healthier alternative to your average jam, Good Good No Added Sugar Strawberry Fruit Spread is here for the win. As the label states, it contains 80% fewer calories than regular preserves, it does not contain any added sugar, and it's non-GMO certified. However, it certainly tastes like it doesn't have any sugar — in a bad way. I mean, it can't be a balanced jam without sugar, right?
If you're willing to overlook the utter lack of sugar in Good Good Strawberry Fruit Spread, you'll be pleased to learn that it boasts tons of fresh strawberry flavor. Even with the lack of sweetness, something I crave in a jam, I can see how it would easily upgrade French toast. You better believe I'd still add maple syrup, though.
Good Good is another one of the "healthier" strawberry jams I tried (similar to Smash Foods), so it definitely serves a purpose. However, it didn't have what it takes to compete with the other full-on strawberry jams I enjoyed, minus the three lower reading picks, of course. It's good if you're looking for a low-sugar option, but it lacks mass appeal. When you factor in that an 11-ounce jar will cost you about $6.59, maybe more, you really have to want that no-sugar lifestyle to opt for it.
8. Good & Gather Signature Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread
Starting with Good & Gather Signature Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread, this is where my list takes a serious turn for the better. From here on out, the options are, at the very least, decently good. You'll still have to wait a bit to get to the great stuff, but at least we are making progress. With this in mind, you could do a whole lot worse than Good & Gather Signature Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread. You can do better, too, but it's got a good amount of fruit mixed in, and the flavor reflects it.
I will say that the strawberries in Good & Gather Signature Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread are very broken down, so there aren't many chunks. That's okay, though, because the flavor tastes like real strawberries. It's also sweet without going overboard, and the texture makes it easy to spread as well. All that being said, I'd rather have the two upcoming picks. They are both extremely similar regarding taste and quality, but significantly cheaper. A 15.5-ounce jar of Good & Gather Signature cost me $4.29, but for a generic brand, that's kind of expensive.
7. Smucker's Strawberry Jam
Next up is a classic that we all know: Smucker's Strawberry Jam. It reeks of classic flavor, and honestly, it's probably what many of us think of when it comes to strawberry jam. Even so, a solid middle-place ranking is where it landed when it came down to finding the absolute best strawberry jam. An 18-ounce jar costs about $3.50, so it's reasonably priced, but it's a touch too smooth for my liking. Really, there weren't any chunks, but thankfully, it still had a nice strawberry flavor.
Despite the lack of fruit chunks, Smucker's Strawberry Jam presented a well-balanced flavor, and the ratio of sugar to strawberry was nice. There's no denying its nostalgic appeal, either. One look at the lid's red gingham top and I was reminded of my childhood. It's a solid choice by any standards. However, Smucker's makes a natural strawberry jam as well, and as you'll find out, it fared much better in my ranking. In fact, it managed to lock down fourth place, so if you want to stick with the familiar favorite, Smucker's, I recommend trying the natural recipe.
6. Kroger Strawberry Preserves
Kroger Strawberry Preserves are the second-cheapest product on this list, but you'd never know it based on the taste. It's very similar to Smucker's, but it's about a dollar cheaper (I spent $2.59 for an 18-ounce jar), hence its higher positioning. If you compare it to the cheapest product, Great Value (which is only less expensive by about 10 cents), it's miles ahead in both the flavor and texture department. So, if you're looking for the best budget pick, Kroger has you covered.
What I liked most about Kroger Strawberry Preserves, aside from the outstanding price, is its classic flavor. It's sweet and has a strong strawberry flavor. There are quite a few strawberry chunks throughout, and the texture is spot-on as well. Interestingly enough, before I started this taste test, I already had a jar of Kroger's Strawberry Preserves in my fridge, and that isn't an uncommon occurrence in my home, so I knew it was far from bad. Even so, I was surprised to see that it managed to outperform so many products. Nicely done, Kroger.
Really, Kroger Strawberry Preserves uses a straightforward recipe that won't let you down, and that's great and all, but it's just basic when you compare it to the upcoming products. Long story short, there's even more flavor to come. Moving on ...
5. St. Dalfour Strawberry Fruit Spread
On the complete other end of the spectrum from Kroger is St. Dalfour Strawberry Fruit Spread. I say it's the opposite because it's far from a budget pick. However, lucky us, this spread has the flavor to back up its elevated price. Before we get into that, though, you should know that a 10-ounce jar costs $5.49. As such, it's one of the pricier jams worth buying, but I could definitely see myself forking out the cash to buy it again — it's pretty tasty.
St. Dalfour Strawberry Fruit Spread is made from 100% fruit. Instead of being sweetened with cane sugar or something similar, it gets its sweetness from ripened grapes and fruit juices. Cool, right? Aside from bragging rights, the recipe also results in a yummy flavor that anyone could enjoy. It presents a well-balanced flavor with a pleasing sweetness and lots of fresh strawberries. Oh yeah, there are plenty of chunks throughout as well, but it is a touch heavier than the upcoming picks. Additionally, it's not nearly as sweet as something like Crofter's, so if you're seeking a good jam for savory sandwiches, St. Dalfour Strawberry Fruit Spread fits the bill.
Just so you know, St. Dalfour Strawberry Fruit Spread is actually very similar to the upcoming pick, and it might have even beaten it out thanks to its yummy flavor. Unfortunately, its price knocked it back a spot.
4. Smucker's Natural Strawberry Fruit Spread
The award for fourth place goes to none other than Smucker's, but this time it's for the brand's Natural Strawberry Fruit Spread. As noted, it's pretty similar to St. Dalfour, but it comes at a much better price. I spent $3.87 for a 17.25-ounce jar. If convenience is key for you, it also comes in a 19-ounce squeezable container for $4.19. Either way, it's priced right, and it's got flavor to boot.
For starters, Smucker's Natural Strawberry Fruit Spread is a non-GMO product that's devoid of high fructose corn syrup and artificial colors and flavors. Nice! Even if you aren't concerned about those kinds of details, it is infinitely tastier than the brand's regular recipe (way back in seventh place). This spread has a delicious amount of fresh strawberry flavor and the chunks throughout to back it up. The sugar is also nicely balanced. It provides excellent support but still allows the fruity goodness to take the leading role.
I have no complaints when it comes to Smucker's Natural Strawberry Fruit Spread. However, it's just not as tasty as the top three. Admittedly, it's pretty close to 365 by Whole Foods, but close doesn't cut it in a head-to-head competition.
3. 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread
I don't always sing the praises of Whole Foods. Actually, it's typically the opposite, but the brand's Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread earned its third-place spot on my list fair and square. Shockingly, it wasn't very expensive, either. A 17-ounce jar only cost me $4.49, although I did get a small discount because I'm an Amazon Prime member (all members get one, not just me).
Okay, so what made me award 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread such a coveted spot? Well, it's packed with real, fresh fruit flavor. Yum! It isn't chunky, per se, but the flavor of fresh strawberries is front and center. The lack of chunks also makes it easier to spread on soft bread. Back to flavor, though. This jam was sweet, but not overly so, and I really liked that about it. The balance was executed beautifully, and compared to every lower-ranking pick, the flavor was richer. Delish! I'm not one of those people who always pick organic products, but this jam reminded me why I might want to.
After so many positive traits, it may be hard to imagine anything tasting better, but my top two pulled it off. Ready? Let's go!
2. Crofter's Organic Strawberry Premium Spread
Crofter's Organic Strawberry Premium Spread says "pick the best" on the label, and proclaiming yourself the best is quite the tall order. However, after a single taste of this jam, I was ready to agree. That is, of course, until I tried my No. 1 pick, but we'll get to that. For now, you should know that this jam is a real show-stopper. It's deliciously sweet, bursting with fresh strawberry flavor, and there are chunks of the delectable fruit to spare. Like, wow!
According to the jar, Crofter's is made with fair trade cane sugar, and I'm not sure whether that affects flavor, but it is definitely on the sweeter side of jams. Even so, the presence of so much delicious strawberry balances it out nicely. Is it perfect? No, but it's darn close. In fact, it's so freaking tasty that I plan on savoring every last drop by using the empty jar to shake up a fruity latte. Yeah, it's a thing.
The only negative aspect of Crofter's Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread is that it'll cost you. It's a premium product with a premium price tag. A 16.5-ounce jar typically costs around $6.50, but if you're lucky enough to catch it on sale (I did), you might be able to snag a jar for just under $5. If you find it on sale, I recommend stocking up while the gettin' is good.
1. Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves
When all was said and done, the award for the best strawberry jam could only go to Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves. We've all seen jars of it on store shelves. You can get it everywhere, but if you have yet to try it, I can tell you with 100% certainty that you are missing out. From the gingham print on the lid to the almost handwritten text on the label, it oozes homestyle charm. Fortunately, it's not just a show, either. Thankfully, the enticing packaging is just the icing on the cake. Bonne Maman knows it's what's inside that matters most.
Just like Crofter's, Bonne Maman's recipe prioritizes fresh strawberry flavor, with lots of chunks in tow. It also has the deliciously sweet, balanced taste of a perfectly crafted jam. In fact, it's slightly less sweet than Crofter's, and that's how it scored my No. 1 spot. All in all, it tastes like a premium product. Actually, it's so deliciously upscale, it had me feeling fancy — like I needed to pair my next Bonne Maman strawberry PB&J with a glass of wine. Maybe I will. All jokes aside, though, it's a delectable strawberry jam, and if you only have time for the absolute best, look no further than Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves. A 13-ounce jar will cost you about $6, maybe a bit more, but it's worth it.
Methodology
Yours truly bought, tasted, and ranked every strawberry jam on this list. It sure was fun, but I had to come up with ranking criteria to get the job done. So, here's the deal: I love a fruity strawberry jam that actually tastes like real strawberries, and sugar, there obviously has to be sugar. What's important, though, is that the sugar is well-balanced, not the main event. That role should be reserved for chunks of strawberry and their resulting fresh flavor.
The brands that managed to pull off the beautiful balance described above without attaching an unjustified price tag to their jars are the ones that clinched a spot in the upper part of my ranking. After all, sometimes an elevated price tag is more than justifiable, and other times it's more like a slap in the face. The ones that missed the mark entirely make up the dregs of the list. There's also some middle ground, as is the case with brands that taste good but are way overpriced or simply don't have the premium flavor you find in the higher-ranking products, but guess what? Those jams are in the middle of my ranking. It's that simple.
In the end, I discovered that the top half of the list will serve you well, but the top three are where it's truly at. Get some!