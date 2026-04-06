7 Boxed Yellow Cake Mixes Ranked Worst To Best

What's fluffy, sweet, and yellow all over? No, it's not my adorable Goldendoodle, Maggie Mae, though I suffer from cute aggression and could definitely gobble her up. I'm talking about a boxed yellow cake mix — the cheap, easy, and convenient savior when making a cake completely from scratch is off the table. Using a boxed yellow cake mix shouldn't be judged as a sign of laziness or failure. In fact, it's a realistic choice for both pros and home bakers. When I was a pastry cook working for restaurants, bakeries, and cafes, many of those venues would use some form of a cake mix product to lessen the stress of demanding schedules as well as to purchase cost-effective ingredients. Outside of my professional food industry sector, I have often relied on boxed yellow cake mixes over the years for quickly making layer cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops for family and friends. I've even used boxed yellow cake mixes to make berry cobblers and create creamy truffles.

I thought I had a personal favorite brand, but with so many options out there I haven't tried, I wanted to put different options to the test. Reinforcing my kitchen supplies with tons of cupcake liners and eggs, I tested seven different brands of boxed yellow cake mixes and ranked them from worst to best. If you had a preferred choice, you might want to think twice — see where it falls in my ranking, and maybe you'll change your mind and try something new the next time there's an upcoming birthday party.