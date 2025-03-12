Chef, author, and Food Network star Ina Garten is no stranger to providing life-changing food hacks. Whether it's tips for precise bakes or crafting the perfect party-ready cocktail, Garten's helpful hints on how to make a better dish always prove to be extremely helpful. And as a chef who makes her own sandwiches and never eats at fast food restaurants (with her only exception being the California-based In-N-Out chain), it seems that Garten should be the one to listen to when it comes to improving outdated sandwiches. That's why when Ina Garten says to add avocado to your BLT, you should do it!

The average BLT sandwich is exactly that: bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiched in between two pieces of toasted bread (often slathered with mayonnaise, as well). However, Garten's California BLT includes slices of avocado that have been tossed with lemon juice. This delicious concoction gives the usual drab, overdone BLT a fresh new punch that it was lacking in its original ingredients.