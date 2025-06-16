Your Subway BLT Will Be 10x Better With These 2 Add-Ons
Subway offers a variety of classic sub sandwich styles made with a multitude of fresh ingredients. The number of combinations available on its regular menu is already pretty impressive. However, one of the coolest things about ordering a Subway sandwich is the option to customize it to taste, allowing you to get creative by experimenting with all kinds of interesting choices.
One of the best custom-made Subway sandwiches you'll want to order is a BLT with guacamole spread and garlic aioli. This might just be one of the best flavor combinations you can try, with its creamy guacamole and classic, nuanced garlic flavor adding depth to an already tasty standard BLT.
A good bread to go with a BLT made in this fashion is the Italian Herbs and Cheese. This works so well with the other components of the sandwich, the only question left to consider is whether to toast the bread on your BLT or let it remain soft.
Why garlic and guacamole work on a Subway BLT
You can find the roots of this creative blend of ingredients in numerous recipes that describe twists on the classic BLT sandwich. Adding avocado in various forms to a BLT is a popular way to amp up its creaminess and flavor. Avocados are heart-healthy, in addition to having other health benefits, so that's a plus. They work well with the other flavors of this sub sandwich, as tomatoes go really well with guacamole, and the bread's herbs complement the signature flavor of the guac's avocado base.
There are so many ways to cook with garlic, and it has become a must-have add-on to go with bacon. Preparing bacon with garlic creates a delectable taste all on its own. So, spreading a garlicky aioli onto this sub does the trick in bringing complexity to this BLT. The garlic heightens the flavors of the bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes all at once, so it's a sure fire way to create a mouthwatering sandwich. Plus, the rich aioli adds a nice creamy texture. If you're in the mood to try something new, consider this unique variation on a time-tested sandwich!