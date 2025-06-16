Your Subway BLT Will Be 10x Better With These 2 Add-Ons

Subway offers a variety of classic sub sandwich styles made with a multitude of fresh ingredients. The number of combinations available on its regular menu is already pretty impressive. However, one of the coolest things about ordering a Subway sandwich is the option to customize it to taste, allowing you to get creative by experimenting with all kinds of interesting choices.

One of the best custom-made Subway sandwiches you'll want to order is a BLT with guacamole spread and garlic aioli. This might just be one of the best flavor combinations you can try, with its creamy guacamole and classic, nuanced garlic flavor adding depth to an already tasty standard BLT.

A good bread to go with a BLT made in this fashion is the Italian Herbs and Cheese. This works so well with the other components of the sandwich, the only question left to consider is whether to toast the bread on your BLT or let it remain soft.