The Best Chain Mozzarella Sticks Are Sure To Make You Sing 'Yum'

Did you know that mozzarella sticks were originally invented in France, not Italy? Italian, French, or straight out of a greasy diner basket, we love mozzarella sticks, and it's rare that we'll turn down one of these crunchy, cheesy delights. We ranked the best frozen mozzarella sticks, since they're a great freezer staple for an easy snack that feels upscale. But ordering great-tasting, hot mozzarella sticks isn't only an option at fancy Italian restaurants and diners; lots of fast food and chain restaurants sell them, too.

So, we tasted and ranked the best chain restaurant mozzarella sticks. From $2 to $10, from fast food drive-thrus to sticky Applebee's booths, we tried a range of these cheesy treats, and the discrepancy was pretty big.

We chose our No. 1 pick based on crispiness, overall flavor, and, of course, how great the cheese pull was. You might be surprised to find out that the best spot for mozz sticks is Red Robin. The burger-and-bottomless-fries chain restaurant outperformed its competitors across all our criteria, complete with flavorful breading, ooey-gooey cheese, and their own unique shape!