The Best Chain Mozzarella Sticks Are Sure To Make You Sing 'Yum'
Did you know that mozzarella sticks were originally invented in France, not Italy? Italian, French, or straight out of a greasy diner basket, we love mozzarella sticks, and it's rare that we'll turn down one of these crunchy, cheesy delights. We ranked the best frozen mozzarella sticks, since they're a great freezer staple for an easy snack that feels upscale. But ordering great-tasting, hot mozzarella sticks isn't only an option at fancy Italian restaurants and diners; lots of fast food and chain restaurants sell them, too.
So, we tasted and ranked the best chain restaurant mozzarella sticks. From $2 to $10, from fast food drive-thrus to sticky Applebee's booths, we tried a range of these cheesy treats, and the discrepancy was pretty big.
We chose our No. 1 pick based on crispiness, overall flavor, and, of course, how great the cheese pull was. You might be surprised to find out that the best spot for mozz sticks is Red Robin. The burger-and-bottomless-fries chain restaurant outperformed its competitors across all our criteria, complete with flavorful breading, ooey-gooey cheese, and their own unique shape!
Why Red Robin wins the mozzarella stick battle
Full transparency: Red Robin's squiggly Cheesy Mozzarella Twists definitely earned bonus points for having an adorable twisty shape. But they actually tasted great, too. The extra curves gave the breading more surface to cling to, and the result was a perfectly crisp exterior that stayed crunchy even after sitting for a few minutes. The coating wasn't bland or overly bready either; we saw real flecks of herbs and could actually taste them.
And, of course, the cheese pull was nothing less than perfect. The cheese was gooey and melty without feeling greasy or rubbery. The mozzarella sticks' cheese didn't ooze out everywhere (there's an easy hack to make sure that doesn't happen with your homemade mozzarella sticks) and each bite was delicious harmony of crispy breading and melty cheese. Value helped seal its spot at the top. Ten sticks for $10.49 at one location is solid for what you're getting, especially compared to lower-tier versions that were cheaper but in a way that showed. At Red Robin, the sticks still feel of decent quality, even though they're not an outrageous price.
Mozzarella sticks often feel everyday and easy to overlook. But, when done right (crispy, cheesy, well-seasoned, and structurally sound), they can be the star of your whole meal. Red Robbin's version will have you singing "yum!" all the way home.