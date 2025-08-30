The Reason We Think Jersey Mike's Has The Absolute Worst Fast Food Sandwich Bread

Few foods are as ubiquitous and universally enjoyed as the sandwich. Plus, the versatility of this food has virtually no end. From cold cuts to hot proteins, veggies to cheeses — a sandwich is the perfect blank slate for some culinary creativity. Plus, let's not forget what could arguably be the most important aspect of a sandwich: the bread.

If you've ever had a sandwich with stale, chewy, or just bad-tasting bread, you know it can ruin the whole thing — no matter how good the fillings are. With this in mind, Chowhound decided to taste and rank breads from 11 fast food sandwich chains.

Our ideal bread can hold toppings without collapsing, has a soft interior with just enough crunch on the outside, and adds a mild flavor to the mix. Plus, it must taste fresh. This last point is tricky because, at fast food chains, fresh bread is not always readily available. Show up late in the day, and you might end up with something that's dry and stale from just sitting around. Some chains that bake their bread in-house manage to deliver despite this challenge (like Panera, for example). Others don't, and when we stacked them all up, Jersey Mike's ended up taking the crown for the worst fast food sandwich bread on our list.