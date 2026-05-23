I Tried 9 Different Tricks For Separating Eggs, And This One Makes My Life 10x Easier

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If you've ever attempted to bake a meringue-based dessert or a custard, like a classic crème brûlée recipe, you have encountered the frustration of one of the most challenging tasks in the kitchen: separating egg yolks from their whites. This unenviable task can be messy at best and downright anxiety inducing at worst. Often the yolks are punctured, dissolving into a pile of goo, before you even have a chance to get the contents evacuated from their shell, resulting in waste, which, considering how expensive eggs are, is not a casual loss.

While there are a number of tips and tricks for successfully separating egg yolks from their whites, such as bringing them to room temperature first and tapping them against a countertop rather than the edge of a bowl for an even break of the shell, the actual process still requires some skill and potentially a kitchen gadget to get the job done effectively. As a professional chef with nearly two decades of experience, I have done my fair share of trial and error with perfecting this task, and even I occasionally run into hiccups.

As such, I set out on a mission to test once and for all what trick or gadget would be the most effective at tackling this annoying task. I employed the shells, an ordinary turkey baster, and even ordered a newfangled egg separating device to see if it was the answer to my soufflé fantasies. Read on to discover which of these methods actually made my life 10x easier and which were a total bust.