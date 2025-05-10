12 Kitchen Sanitation Mistakes You Need To Stop Making

Every — and yes, I mean every — time you touch raw meat, eggs, fish, or poultry, you need to wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. I'm sure most of us have done the little fingertip rinse after cracking eggs for that quick breakfast when we're in a rush, but really, to prevent the spreading of germs and foodborne illnesses, the full 20 seconds is important. This matters even more when cooking for young children, older guests, or anyone immunocompromised. The egg rinse might suit you for now if you're healthy. However, anyone with a weakened immune system could be more susceptible to foodborne illness, and we don't want to accidentally get our friends or family sick!

Personally, I've thought so much about bacteria and food contamination through all my work and personal experiences that this has become an instinct. Plus, half of the raw things we touch make our hands a little bit sticky (I'm looking at you, raw chicken), and I hate cooking with sticky fingers. If you forget that you've touched something raw and then go grabbing a bunch of spices, the butter dish, the pepper grinder, and opening cabinets, all those things now need to be sanitized too, because any guests or family members could unknowingly open that cabinet or crank that pepper and come in contact with these harmful bacteria. Seriously, it's less trouble to wash your hands, I promise.