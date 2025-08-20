What's That White Stringy Thing In Your Egg (And Is It Safe To Eat)?

When you crack open an egg and see a white, rope-like strand coming off the yolk into the white, don't stress. This is a natural part of the egg. This string is called the chalaza (pronounced kuh-LAY-zuh). Each egg has two of them, one at each end of the yolk. There are a few misconceptions about the chalaza: That it's the sign of a fertilized egg, that it's an umbilical cord, or that it's an embryo, and these are all false. Rather, the chalazae is a type of protein that's twisted up like a rope. It basically acts as an anchor for the egg yolk, keeping the yolk floating in the center of the egg and suspended within the white, preventing it from hitting the shell or moving around too much, and potentially being damaged.

Nutritionally, the chalaza is simply protein, indistinguishable in composition from the rest of the egg white, so it's totally safe to eat. (Raw eggs can have a risk of salmonella, which is why food safety guidelines recommend you cook them, but the presence of a chalaza has nothing to do with this.) When you cook an egg, the chalaza generally won't even be visible, as the egg whites turn from clear to white, masking it completely, although there's a chance you can detect it while chewing, as it may have a slightly springy texture.