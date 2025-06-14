The Country With The Most Expensive Eggs Actually Isn't The US

Despite the sticker shock Americans may feel at the grocery store, the United States doesn't actually top the list for egg prices. According to 2025 data from Numbeo, a platform that collects crowdsourced cost-of-living information from users around the world, Switzerland holds the title for the most expensive eggs with a whopping $7.31 average per dozen. The U.S., by contrast, hovers at No. 12 on the list with a $4.31 average per dozen eggs.

Numbeo's rankings are based on user-submitted data and updated every few months. The data isn't peer-reviewed, so it should be taken with a grain of salt, but it offers a rough estimate of what to expect pricewise. According to Numbeo's list, New Zealand ($6.53 per dozen), Iceland ($6.25 per dozen), and Denmark ($4.99 per dozen) also outpaced the U.S. in egg prices. Why are eggs so pricey in other countries? They have issues much like what consumers are facing in the U.S. — inflation, avian flu outbreaks, and supply chain issues. But in others, including Switzerland, there's a slightly different set of reasons behind those breakfast sticker shocks.