5 Kitchen Tools Always Worth Grabbing At Costco, According To Reviews
On your next Costco run or online shopping session, you should check out the kitchen gadgets before tackling your grocery list. Though largely associated with bulk buys and freezer finds, this warehouse club is not just a great source for easy stir-fry nights and charcuterie board ingredients; it's also a great source for the tools you need to prepare and serve these things.
With a membership-based business model featuring a limited stock of discounted items, Costco's kitchen section is carefully curated to offer high-end, name brand products at significantly discounted prices. While many of Costco's offerings under the kitchen tool heading are worth a closer look, some stand out as particularly good deals. To create this list of kitchen tools always worth grabbing at Costco, we looked at product reviews from verified Costco shoppers, as well as social media and manufacturer sites. Prioritizing tools that received high praise from happy customers, we also looked for products that are better priced at Costco than they are direct from the manufacturer or from other sellers. Prices may vary.
1. Chef'sChoice Model 1520 Electric Knife Sharpener
A recent addition to Costco's kitchen tool collection, the Chef'sChoice Model 1520 Electric Knife Sharpener is one of those products you may not even know you need. With kitchen knives being a major priority and often a major investment for home cooks building a culinary tool kit, a high-quality knife sharpener is your key to maintaining clean edges and prolonging the usability of your set. Yes, you can sharpen your knives with sandpaper or a whetstone, but these techniques demand precision, considerable patience, and a lot of trial and error. The Chef's Choice Model 1520 takes the guessing of the process and completes the task quickly, according to customers.
Using diamond abrasives for precise sharpening, this product features a 15-degree angle to sharpen knives like Japanese-style kitchen knives, a 20-degree angle for knives like paring knives and chef's knives, and a stropping disc for straight-edge and serrated knives. Costco customers like the angle guides, the ease of use, and the clean edge produced by the process, with one Costco reviewer saying, "Razor sharp, easy to use! My knives are restored."
Retailing for $214.99 direct from Chef's Choice and $199.95 at Williams Sonoma, this product can be grabbed for $129.99 at Costco, which is a fantastic deal.
2. Winco 9-Inch Non-Slip Locking Tongs, Stainless Steel, 4-count
These Winco 9-inch non-slip locking tongs come in a pack of four at Costco feature a silicone coating that can withstand cooking temperatures of up to 600 F. Customers praise this product for its compatibility with easy-clean surfaces and their durability. "We've dumped all of our old plastic tongs to cut back on our microplastic diet" one Costco reviewer says. "These are solidly built and sturdy for both cooking and serving."
Another happy customer wrote, "They are perfect for all cooking applications, never retain smells and are easy to use with a nice grip. Stir fry, grill, toast, etc. I love them." Reviewers also like the locking feature — a silicone ring at the apex that closes the two tong arms together when pulled into the locked position. Taking up the same space as a large knife in the drawer rather than spreading out all over the place, the compressed tong shape makes storage simpler.
Costco's $11.99 price tag bundles four tongs together, which gives you a lot to work with if you're hosting and need multiple tongs to put in several dishes. The price is better than Walmart's $15 deal for the same set, and significantly better than Amazon's price of around $9 for just one.
3. MIU 2-piece Silicone Splatter Guards
Another kitchen tool you should be buying from Costco is the MIU 2-piece Silicone Splatter Guard, which keeps frying mess-free while food stays crispy, according to customers. "I frequently pan-fry marinated chicken thighs for my kids' favorite teriyaki bowls, which used to leave a massive mess. Now, the vast majority of the oil stays in the pan rather than all over my stove and countertops... If you're tired of wiping down every surface after dinner, these are well worth it."
The set includes two stainless steel splatter guards — one for 8- to 10-inch skillets and one for 10- to 12-inch skillets. Each is rimmed in silicone for slip resistance and safety, which customers appreciate. The handles fold in and are silicone-coated, keeping them cool to the touch. And, they're easy to clean.
Priced at $34.99 at Costco this set sells for significantly less than products of similar quality on competing sites. Based on reviews and comparisons, this kitchen tool is one to grab on your next Costco run.
4. Simplehuman Paper Towel Holder with Spray Pump
This inspired Costco kitchen tool packs a one-two cleanup punch by nestling a 6-ounce spray bottle inside a sturdy paper towel holder. Featuring a heavy, stainless steel base with a tension arm that adjusts to the width of the paper towel roll, the Simplehuman Paper Towel Holder with Spray Pump earns consistently high praise from Costco shoppers.
"Leaving cleaning spray bottles on the kitchen countertop isn't my favorite. Neither is bending down to retrieve and replace said bottles from the under-sink cabinet multiple times a day," says one reviewer. "This product lowers the activation energy needed to clean countertops before and after cooking." Customers also like the hideaway finger hook, which is pressed down to lock and release the cleaning pump, which can be filled with water or a cleaning solution of your choice (see our all-purpose kitchen cleaner ranking for ideas).
Costco's price for the Simplehuman Paper Towel Holder with Spray Pump is $57.99. Since that's substantially less than Sur la Table, Amazon, and Simplehuman, which advertise this product between $69 and $80, we recommend checking this deal out if you have sophisticated paper towel holder goals.
5. Simplehuman Steel Frame Dishrack with Knife Block
Customers who purchased the Simplehuman Steel Frame Dishrack with Knife Block from appear to have no regrets, claiming it is totally worth the $69.99 price tag. One reviewer gives the product 5 stars, calling it, "Very clean and a massive upgrade from the rusty plastic options that only last a year." It features a swivel spout that can be rotated 360 degrees to direct draining water wherever you want it to go. Plus, the interior is silicone covered to prevent dishware scratches.
Slip resistant footing, a side rack for glass drying, and a bamboo knife block insert complete the package nicely, delivering a modern aesthetic. What more could you want? With prices for this kitchen tool averaging around $100 on Amazon, Wayfair, and Target, Costco is clearly the best place to grab this gem, saving you around $30.
Methodology
Scouring reviews from the past year to find out why customers had strong positive feelings about a particular product, we dove deeper into the tools that received at least a 4.5-star average rating across multiple platforms selling the item. Summarizing each product's features and strengths, we then compared Costco's price to those advertised on manufacturer sites, kitchen stores, and online marketplaces.
Keep in mind that prices fluctuate frequently. Using some hacks for changing the way you shop at Costco and knowing when to shop for the best sales at Costco can help you maximize your buying dollars and equip your kitchen with the best tools at the best prices.