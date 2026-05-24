5 Kitchen Tools Always Worth Grabbing At Costco, According To Reviews

On your next Costco run or online shopping session, you should check out the kitchen gadgets before tackling your grocery list. Though largely associated with bulk buys and freezer finds, this warehouse club is not just a great source for easy stir-fry nights and charcuterie board ingredients; it's also a great source for the tools you need to prepare and serve these things.

With a membership-based business model featuring a limited stock of discounted items, Costco's kitchen section is carefully curated to offer high-end, name brand products at significantly discounted prices. While many of Costco's offerings under the kitchen tool heading are worth a closer look, some stand out as particularly good deals. To create this list of kitchen tools always worth grabbing at Costco, we looked at product reviews from verified Costco shoppers, as well as social media and manufacturer sites. Prioritizing tools that received high praise from happy customers, we also looked for products that are better priced at Costco than they are direct from the manufacturer or from other sellers. Prices may vary.