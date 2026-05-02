The Costco Kirkland Freezer Find That Makes Stir-Fry Night 10 Times Easier

"Cooking" can mean a lot of different things, depending on how busy you are. Heck, there are some days when even an easy frozen pizza upgrade can feel like a culinary triumph. Other times benefit from smaller shortcuts that still keep the "home" in semi-homemade. Costco's Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend cuts your prep time down to a fraction of what it could be when you're breaking out the wok and racing against the clock.

A large chunk of a completely scratch-made stir-fry night typically involves basic vegetable washing and chopping. The Kirkland Signature stir-fry blend, a whopping nine-item medley of broccoli, sugar snap peas, green beans, orange and yellow carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, water chestnuts, and onions, is already sliced down to size. That number of botanicals would have otherwise taken as long to prep as they would to cook.

The veggies are more or less ready to use as soon as you open the 5 ½-pound bag, though you should still pat them dry after they're thawed, and before they hit the pan, to keep them from steaming. A little cooking oil, plus the protein and sauce of your preference, brings your own signature to the stir-fry blend.