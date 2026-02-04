Keep Frying Mess-Free While Food Stays Crispy With One Kitchen Tool

Not everyone needs to add this accessory to their repertoire. If you tend to use your air fryer much more than your frying pan, or don't use very much oil when cooking, it may be an item that ends up just taking up space in your kitchen. Some owners of splatter screens don't think they're worth it, because when you take it off to access the food, there's a mess anyway. "The entire time that you have it off to flip or stir grease is popping," one owner pointed out on r/cooking.

If you do think a splatter screen can make your life easier, there are a few types to choose from. There's the classic stainless steel mesh version, like the U.S. Kitchen Supply Stainless Steel Splatter Guard 13" Fine Mesh Cover. It has built-in resting feet if you need to put it down on the counter. Make sure whatever stainless steel model you buy is dishwasher safe, such as this one, to make clean up easier. You can also try a silicone splatter screen like the INYOU Silicone Splatter Screen. This type is useful because they can be multipurpose, as you can also use them as a strainer or cooling rack. Or, if you already have a mesh strainer that you use for pasta and rinsing veggies, multipurpose it. Just put it upside down on top of your pan and voila, you've got a splatter screen.