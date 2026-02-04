Keep Frying Mess-Free While Food Stays Crispy With One Kitchen Tool
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're flipping bacon, searing steak, or frying chicken, it's pretty impossible to keep those specks of oil from flying everywhere. Not only can it leave your stove greasy and messy, but it can actually be dangerous if the oil hits you. Luckily, you can avoid bacon splatter by using this handy kitchen tool: a splatter screen. This simple item is the safest way to prevent frying oil from splattering onto your stove or even splattering onto you. A splatter screen does just what the name implies; it shields from hot oil. The screen is usually a round mesh metal cover that fits over your frying pan. If you've been using a solid lid all this time for blocking hot drops, that's actually one of those frying mistakes you may not even know you've been making. Unlike a lid, a splatter screen allows steam to escape so food won't get soggy while it's cooking.
A splatter screen is especially useful if you regularly pan-fry, sauté, or cook meat on the stove. For example, in a discussion about splatter screens on the r/cooking subreddit, one owner shared this nifty trick: "They are great for pan/skillet burgers. Also you can put the buns open on top to warm them up."
Do you really need a splatter screen?
Not everyone needs to add this accessory to their repertoire. If you tend to use your air fryer much more than your frying pan, or don't use very much oil when cooking, it may be an item that ends up just taking up space in your kitchen. Some owners of splatter screens don't think they're worth it, because when you take it off to access the food, there's a mess anyway. "The entire time that you have it off to flip or stir grease is popping," one owner pointed out on r/cooking.
If you do think a splatter screen can make your life easier, there are a few types to choose from. There's the classic stainless steel mesh version, like the U.S. Kitchen Supply Stainless Steel Splatter Guard 13" Fine Mesh Cover. It has built-in resting feet if you need to put it down on the counter. Make sure whatever stainless steel model you buy is dishwasher safe, such as this one, to make clean up easier. You can also try a silicone splatter screen like the INYOU Silicone Splatter Screen. This type is useful because they can be multipurpose, as you can also use them as a strainer or cooling rack. Or, if you already have a mesh strainer that you use for pasta and rinsing veggies, multipurpose it. Just put it upside down on top of your pan and voila, you've got a splatter screen.