2 Ways To Sharpen A Knife With Sandpaper

If your favorite kitchen knife is starting to crush herbs instead of slicing them, it's probably time for a little TLC. But before you rush out to buy an expensive whetstone to sharpen your knife or ship your knife off to a pro, there's a budget-friendly trick you can try. One that might already be sitting in your toolbox. Enter: sandpaper. Yes, the same stuff you would use to smooth out a piece of wood can turn a dull blade into a tomato assassin in less time than it takes to boil pasta.

The beauty of sandpaper is its grit variety. Much like whetstones, sandpaper comes in a range of coarseness levels, so you can start with something rough to grind away dullness and finish with something fine to polish the edge. And there are two ridiculously simple ways to make this work, depending on how much effort you want to put into setup.

The first method is the "sanding block" approach, which is as DIY as it sounds. Wrap a strip of coarse sandpaper around a block of wood or any sturdy, flat object. The goal is to create a surface that mimics a whetstone. Place the block on a stable countertop, hold your knife at about a 20-degree angle, and run the blade smoothly along the sandpaper, starting at the base of the knife and moving toward the tip. Alternate sides with each stroke to keep the edge even. Once you have made a few passes, switch to a finer grit to refine and polish the edge. The result? A knife that glides through onions with minimal tears — emotional or otherwise.