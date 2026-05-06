Want To Find The Best Sales At Costco? Here's When To Shop For Big Savings

Costco can be a little overwhelming when you're trying to find the best deals. With so much going on, it's not always easy to know when to shop for the biggest savings. The warehouse giant runs coupon books, seasonal deals, and regular savings events throughout the year. Learning some Costco shopping hacks can help you get the most out of your hard-earned cash when buying in bulk and shopping at this popular store for loyal shoppers.

While Costco always has great prices, the best time to shop for amazing deals is early in the morning. That's when many markdowns happen in stores, and most don't last long. If you wait and get there too late (likely anytime after noon), the deal will either be over or sold out. So get there early to shop the best discounted items — ideally right when the store opens.

Seasonal changes are a great time to find major discounts. One Reddit shopper noted they usually see the best deals at the end of each season, when stores are clearing out inventory for next year. They also mentioned that end-of-season timing can bring especially strong markdowns, including clearance items ending in 97 cents like pool toys in September. In general, shopping as spring, summer, fall, and winter wrap-up can lead to some of the best savings.