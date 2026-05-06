Want To Find The Best Sales At Costco? Here's When To Shop For Big Savings
Costco can be a little overwhelming when you're trying to find the best deals. With so much going on, it's not always easy to know when to shop for the biggest savings. The warehouse giant runs coupon books, seasonal deals, and regular savings events throughout the year. Learning some Costco shopping hacks can help you get the most out of your hard-earned cash when buying in bulk and shopping at this popular store for loyal shoppers.
While Costco always has great prices, the best time to shop for amazing deals is early in the morning. That's when many markdowns happen in stores, and most don't last long. If you wait and get there too late (likely anytime after noon), the deal will either be over or sold out. So get there early to shop the best discounted items — ideally right when the store opens.
Seasonal changes are a great time to find major discounts. One Reddit shopper noted they usually see the best deals at the end of each season, when stores are clearing out inventory for next year. They also mentioned that end-of-season timing can bring especially strong markdowns, including clearance items ending in 97 cents like pool toys in September. In general, shopping as spring, summer, fall, and winter wrap-up can lead to some of the best savings.
Costco coupon books and holiday sales
Costco has some great deals under $5 all the time, but other deals only happen once in a while. You just have to know when to shop to get them. One is the Costco coupon book, which is released monthly. Though it's really more of a catalog than a traditional coupon book, since it only highlights what's on sale. And you don't even need to clip or redeem anything; the discounts are applied at checkout.
Check the membership desk at your local Costco to get the latest coupon book. You should also get it in the mail automatically as a Costco member, but if you don't, you can ask for it to be mailed to you at the membership desk. That way, you'll get it just before the sales are happening, so you can snag those deals before they're sold out.
Just like there are sales at the end of a season, there are also sales at the end of a holiday. The day after a holiday is a great time to shop for the best deals. One Costco member on Reddit said to look for items like turkeys, hams, deli meats, appliances, and outdoor items during after-holiday sales (though you may have better luck finding some of these online rather than in-store).