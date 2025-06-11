10 All-Purpose Kitchen Cleaners, Ranked

Maybe it's because we had to use Fabuloso in a past job that required daily cleaning and maintenance on a large scale, but the chemical scent of this purple bottle screams industrial-strength cleaner and didn't work for us in our home, and especially not in the kitchen. It cleans well, but it's super concentrated and has a distinct fragrance that smells even hours after use. We went with the Lavender product to compare it to other lavender-scented cleaners out there. This one has a slightly floral element, but describing it as lavender was a bit of a stretch.

The 56-ounce bottle, which you have to dilute with water and put in a separate spray bottle, costs less than $5. It can take care of just about any mess, including the tomato sauce, flour, and peanut butter that we used for testing. It didn't leave behind any residue on the surface but definitely added a chemical odor to the air. There are other fragrance options, including Peach and Watermelon, that may be worth trying.

It was the most budget-friendly option that we tried by far, which was the main benefit for Fabuloso. But since we didn't actually like using this cleaner, it would probably just end up taking up space below the sink. Even though it was effective on messes, we had to put it at the bottom of the list due to the super strong odor. (And please don't boil Fabuloso to try to combat this issue or other odors like people have been suggesting.)