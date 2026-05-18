10 Trader Joe's Items Perfect For Grilling

Now that I'm back living in the States, I finally have access to one of my favorite grocery stores — Trader Joe's. When it comes to stocking up for a summer grilling cookout or a night spent behind the BBQ in the backyard, Trader Joe's is honestly one of the best grocery stores you can shop at. Being a professional chef, I am always on the lookout for which grocery stores around me have the highest quality meat and produce at the best price — and more often than not, Trader Joe's is usually the winner.

For those of you who don't know, its meat department is packed to the brim with a variety of flavorful marinated meats perfect for grilling, from Sesame Teriyaki Beef Skirt Steak to Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage — and the legendary grocery store chain doesn't stop with just the meat. The produce section has a variety of unique vegetables and fruits that are great for tossing on the grill to get a nice char, however, I wanted to focus primarily on meats (with a few exceptions). With summer grilling season just on the horizon, here are 10 Trader Joe's items that are perfect for tossing on the grates.