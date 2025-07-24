The Only Thing Standing Between You And Perfectly Fluffy Rice Is A Kitchen Towel

Rice has been a staple of the human diet for nearly 9,000 years, flourishing throughout Asia for centuries before migrating to other areas of the world. Today, it's the foundation of traditional dishes all over the globe, and people still rely on it as an inexpensive, belly-busting food source.

From serving as the base of the best fried rice you've ever eaten to adding bulk to a dish, this humble little grain has certainly earned its place on our plates and in our hearts. Possibly the only downside to this essential is that it's notoriously difficult to get it to a perfect, tender texture — which may be why there are so many different ways of using it. Smothering rice in chicken or curry sauce hides a multitude of imperfections, including a gummy, sticky texture.

If your latest batch of basic stovetop steamed rice developed this texture after you thought it was cooked to fluffy perfection, condensation inside the pot is likely to blame. Excess water from the lid and walls of your pot is all too ready to cascade back down into the hot rice, which absorbs the extra moisture and seizes. Fortunately, this is easy enough to remedy by slipping a clean tea towel under the lid to absorb excess moisture and preserve the fruits (or grains) of your labor.