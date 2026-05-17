I Tried 6 Different Methods For Peeling Garlic, And This Is The Only One I'll Ever Use Again

Having worked in many kitchens, I can tell you that every chef has a least-favorite prep task. For many, it's grating cheese; for others, it's peeling carrots, cracking eggs, or squeezing lemons. Still, there's one task that everyone can agree is the worst, and it's one that every chef has to do almost daily: peeling garlic. Between the stubborn paper skins, the small size, and the lingering, potent scent, it's a task that's tedious at best, and frustrating one at worst, especially for recipes that require more than a few cloves.

I hate peeling garlic just as much as anybody else; it's a task I dread anytime I make a meal, but can't avoid, lest my dish be lacking in delicious, garlicky flavor. Surely, though, there's a method that makes the smelly, tedious task a little less painful. To find out, I tested six different ways to peel garlic, using some tried-and-true, some unique, and some I'd never even heard of, hoping to find one that reigns supreme. The result? There's actually a way you should be peeling garlic, and if you haven't tried it yet, it's going to be your kitchen prep game-changer.