Ina Garten's Clever Hack For Peeling Large Amounts Of Garlic

Other chefs have slight variations on the speediest way to peel garlic. With more space and time to prep the night before a lunch or dinner service, professional restaurant chefs submerge whole cloves of garlic in room temperature water overnight. In the morning, the cloves are ready to release themselves from their papery home. This is a more passive version of Ina Garten's blanching hack, but if you have the time, the overnight process will save you a step, and a dish to wash, the next day.

Both the overnight hack and Garten's stovetop method for peeling garlic are perfect when working with a large volume of the veggie. However, if you only need a couple of cloves, working a day in advance or heating up a pot of water probably isn't time efficient. A quicker option is to separate your cloves from the bulb, then microwave the few cloves you need in a little bit of water for 30 seconds. This technique is a great replication of Garten's method for a clove or two. However, if you need an entire head, go ahead and boil that water.

Last but not least, super fresh garlic is much harder to peel than older garlic. In fact, you can tell how old your garlic is by how easy it is to remove its skins. So, if you're peeling garlic by hand and find that it's a painstakingly tedious process, see if you have an older head of garlic on hand or look for more aged-looking garlic in the produce section (just avoid any that gives when you squeeze it).