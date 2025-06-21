The Kitchen Gadget Alton Brown Absolutely Despises

Alton Brown knows a thing or two about cooking. The Food Network personality, cookbook author, and food scientist is a font of culinary knowledge. He has genius techniques for perfecting your coffee brew and can even help you light a charcoal grill without lighter fluid. Along with his wealth of kitchen know-how, however, Brown also carries with him some pretty strongly held opinions. The crafty cook, known for his scientific-minded cooking hacks, has a particularly stark view of cooking gadgets. His disdain for so called "unitaskers," or kitchen tools that only serve one single function, is well documented. But there is perhaps one cooking tool that Alton Brown hates above all else: the garlic press.

Now, it may seem obvious as to why Brown would dislike the appliance. After all, it is the epitome of a unitasker if we've ever seen one. It has one use: to crush garlic. However, another reason that Brown hates the tool is its lack of cleanliness. In a video posted to Brown's Facebook page, he derides the press as being "dirty" while shaking out dried garlic remains onto the camera. Though it should be noted that the press does still have a place in his kitchen drawers, if only at the behest of his wife.