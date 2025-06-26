This Is How Bobby Flay Almost Always Preps Garlic Before Adding It To Food

Bobby Flay's method for creating a garlic paste is perfect when you want all of the garlic flavor without endless chopping or mincing, which also impacts its intensity. But garlic is a versatile veggie that has a home in all kinds of dishes, and there are many ways to prepare it to get the flavor you desire and a similar, paste-like texture to Flay's preferred form. If you want to infuse a dish with garlic without spending time prepping it the way Flay does, you can simply peel the clove and add it into the sauce or anything you're making. As it cooks, the flavor will infuse, then you can remove the clove before serving, or crush it into a paste much more easily by the time the meal is done because the garlic will have had a chance to roast in the pan.

For a milder garlic flavor that melts into a paste, roast the garlic before adding it to a dish. Cut the top of a garlic bulb, slightly exposing the cloves, then drizzle it with a generous amount of olive oil. Wrap the bulb in tin foil and roast it in the oven, where it will soften to the point where you can squeeze it out of the bulb like a paste.