The Garlic Peeling Hack That Lets You Get Out Any Pent-Up Energy

Watch any cooking competition long enough and you know working in the kitchen can be a very physical activity. While there's something therapeutic about methodically preparing your ingredients for a meal, sometimes you just need to shake things up and work off some extra energy. Separating a garlic bulb and peeling the cloves provides just such an opportunity. It's normally pretty tedious to try and cleave off individual cloves, cut the ends off each one, and work off the papery skins, bit by bit. The more cloves you need to peel, the less fun it gets.

Fortunately, there are a number of peeling hacks for when you're cooking with garlic. With advance notice, you can soak cloves in water overnight, and the skins will slide right off. If you're planning on mincing the garlic, you can smash the whole clove with the flat side of a knife and pull away the cracked and loosened skins before finishing the mincing. But if your goal is whole, clean cloves, shaking them in a large jar or between two bowls is the way to go. It takes seconds to peel a bunch of cloves at once and wakes up your Fitbit for a few extra exercise points.