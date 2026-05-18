7 Sour Cream Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Sour cream is one of those fridge staples we might not think about on a daily basis, but when we require its unmistakable tang and creaminess, its absence is inexcusable. Perhaps even more inexcusable is a sour cream that's too watery to give store-bought ketchup a creamy upgrade (or help along any other condiment or dip you're looking to thicken). If it's too subtle to add the proper tang to a bowl of black bean soup, or so overly strong or off-key that it drags the spotlight over to itself in your braised wagyu tacos, well, that's no fun, either. There's a delicate balance that this versatile dairy product has to achieve, and I set out to determine how close seven store-bought brands of it were to hitting the mark.

While you can always make homemade sour cream yourself without much fuss at all, I keep my fridge stocked with the work of the pros for the sake of consistency — I like to know what to expect each time. I've used Daisy sour cream for years and am so accustomed to its specific charms that before I performed this multi-brand taste-and-texture test, I couldn't tell you how it compared to the other brands out there. That's different now. I know exactly where these sour creams sit in relation to each other. Two of them just weren't my cup of cream at all. One was interesting — partly in a good way, but it was ultimately too distinctive to be the multi-tasker I'm looking for. Several were fine to lovely, and the winner inspired a "wow."