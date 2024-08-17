Transform Heavy Cream Into Sour Cream With One Easy Addition

Sour cream is more useful in the kitchen than a lot of people give it credit for. It's often thought of as just a condiment, and while it is perfect for topping a big plate of the ultimate chicken nachos, there's so much more that sour cream can do in the kitchen. It is especially underrated as an ingredient in baking, making cake batters moist without thinning them out and balancing sweetness with a hint of tang. You'd be surprised how many recipes end up calling for sour cream, and if you don't have any on hand, you'll need to find a way around the problem.

Advertisement

One option is to approximate the right texture and flavor with a sour cream substitute — but if you have some heavy cream on hand, you can actually make sour cream itself from scratch. All you need to do is mix the heavy cream with a small amount of distilled white vinegar or lemon juice and let it sit, covered at room temperature, overnight. When you return, you'll have a bowl of thick sour cream that you can use to fill any need.