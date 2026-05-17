Every Taco Bell Sauce, Ranked

Taco Bell is a go-to spot for inexpensive, convenient Mexican-inspired fast food meals. Best of all, they have extensive hours, so you can "run for the border" whenever a morning, noon, or late-night craving hits. Whether you already have your favorite Taco Bell order all dialed in or not, the chain's lineup of tasty sauces is exactly what you need to take a basic menu offering from good to great. However, the establishment offers so many of them — 15 on my most recent visit — sorting through the options and honing in on your favorites could take quite a bit of time. Don't worry, though. I did the heavy lifting for you.

I recently tasted and ranked all of Taco Bell's sauces, so you and I both know exactly which one or ones to slather on our food the next time we place an order. An in-depth look at my methodology can be found at the end, but for now, just know that I ranked the condiments found below from worst to best based on taste, texture, versatility, and mass appeal. Keep reading to find out which sauces came out on top, and which ones fell flat, so you can stick to the good stuff from here on out.