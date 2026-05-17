Every Taco Bell Sauce, Ranked
Taco Bell is a go-to spot for inexpensive, convenient Mexican-inspired fast food meals. Best of all, they have extensive hours, so you can "run for the border" whenever a morning, noon, or late-night craving hits. Whether you already have your favorite Taco Bell order all dialed in or not, the chain's lineup of tasty sauces is exactly what you need to take a basic menu offering from good to great. However, the establishment offers so many of them — 15 on my most recent visit — sorting through the options and honing in on your favorites could take quite a bit of time. Don't worry, though. I did the heavy lifting for you.
I recently tasted and ranked all of Taco Bell's sauces, so you and I both know exactly which one or ones to slather on our food the next time we place an order. An in-depth look at my methodology can be found at the end, but for now, just know that I ranked the condiments found below from worst to best based on taste, texture, versatility, and mass appeal. Keep reading to find out which sauces came out on top, and which ones fell flat, so you can stick to the good stuff from here on out.
15. Jalapeño Honey Mustard Dip Sauce
Without a doubt, the worst sauce out of Taco Bell's extensive lineup had to be the Jalapeño Honey Mustard Dip Sauce. After tasting it, my initial thought was, "Yup, that's exactly what the name says it is." I detected the tanginess of mustard, a touch of heat, and the sweetness of honey. However, that's as nice as I can be. Unfortunately, the saccharine flavor all but took over, leaving me with an overly sweet taste in my mouth. If there had been more jalapeño to counterbalance the honey, it may have been passable, but as-is, yuck.
Not only did I detest the taste of the Jalapeño Honey Mustard, but what do you even use it on at Taco Bell? It's certainly not something I'd reach for when munching on a burrito, nachos, or anything else on the menu, for that matter. My advice is to skip it entirely. Every other condiment on the menu will not only taste better, but they'll also complement the regional flavors of the cuisine. Moving on...
14. Zab's Ranch Sauce
Coming in 14th place is Zab's Ranch Sauce. There is nothing wrong with it per se, but it has a couple of things holding it back. For starters, it is a limited-time offering, so you definitely don't want to get attached. More importantly, the flavor left a bit to be desired.
Upon first taste, I detected a touch of spiciness with an underlying sweetness in Zab's Ranch Sauce. As time passed, the spice level continued to creep up, something I typically enjoy. It also had a creamy, rich mouthfeel, so no complaints there. Even so, the sweetness was a turn-off. It was better balanced than the sauce that came in last place, but Taco Bell has another similar option, the Spicy Ranch, and it's much tastier — and it isn't a limited-time offering. Just saying.
13. Mexican Pizza Sauce
If you had asked me about Mexican Pizza Sauce before I conducted this taste test, I would have said, "What?" Apparently, though, it's a thing, and Taco Bell has it on the menu. For all of you out there who were as confused as I was when I first heard of it, think of it like a mix of pizza sauce and salsa. While it is undoubtedly unique, my sampling of it was more than enough for me. It's slightly better than the last two picks, but not by much. Hence, its 13th place ranking.
The best thing about Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Sauce is that it has a chunky, onion-and-tomato texture, something none of the other sauces deliver. It also has a decent balance of sweet to savory flavors and a mild spiciness that even someone with a sensitive palate could enjoy. Even so, when it comes to Mexican food, I like to turn up the heat, so sweetness is so far from a priority. Next!
12. Nacho Cheese Sauce
I love a good cheese sauce, especially when paired with Mexican food. However, Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Sauce was nothing short of a letdown. In fact, all things considered, it was pretty terrible. Maybe I shouldn't have had such high hopes for it, but regardless, it isn't a sauce I can recommend. Sure, I enjoyed it a bit more than the lower-ranking picks, but that's not saying much.
Sadly, Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Sauce tasted exactly like the stuff you get from a low-budget movie theater or 7-11. Instead of tasting anything like actual cheese, it was serving plastic cheese product — yuck! And that's far from ideal. I could see how it could have some nostalgic appeal, but really, it just tasted cheap. There are several menu items to avoid at Taco Bell, and you can go ahead and add the Nacho Cheese Sauce to the list. You might be able to save it by adding a hot sauce packet and creating your own off-menu condiment, but my advice is to just order extra cheese instead.
11. Breakfast Salsa Packet
Taco Bell's Breakfast Salsa is a lesser-known sauce packet at the fast-food chain, especially when you consider that several of the others have somewhat of a cult following. Regardless, after tasting it, I'd say it's for good reason that it's fallen off most people's radars.
When I cracked open my packet of Breakfast Salsa and squeezed some onto one of Taco Bell's tortilla chips, the first thing I noticed was that it was kind of translucent. It was also very runny and had issues clinging to my chip. Ugh. As for flavor, it had almost zero spice factor, and the taste was lackluster. It's a muted salsa at best, and honestly, I'd even go so far as to say that it was more wet than anything. The only reason it scored better than the lower-ranking picks is that it lacked sweetness and didn't have a plastic taste, but still. Even if you go for Taco Bell's breakfast, you can do much better with the sauce.
10. Diablo Sauce Packet
Coming in 10th place is none other than Taco Bell's Diablo Sauce Packet, and let me tell you: I really wanted to like it. I mean, it's extra-spicy, something I love, and it's free. Still, it was a serious disappointment. Bummer, I know.
As noted, the Diablo Sauce was spicy enough to make me sweat a little bit, and it kept growing in intensity as time went on. This might make some people hesitant to give it a try — it is the hottest sauce packet the chain offers, after all — but not me. I typically swoon for a good extra-spicy option. It also had a nice smoky element, which I enjoyed. However, I couldn't get past the artificial sweet flavor it not only presented right up front, but left lingering on my palate.
Taco Bell's Diablo Sauce managed to out-rank a few picks because of its serious heat factor and nice smokiness. Even so, I highly recommend going for one of the upcoming options. There are plenty of other condiments for increased spice, and they all have a more balanced flavor profile.
9. Red Sauce
The Red Sauce at Taco Bell is similar to enchilada sauce, but even saying that feels like a stretch. As you'd expect from a classic red enchilada sauce, I detected a decent amount of chili powder and a touch of chipotle at the end. The flavor is okay, but sadly, I found it to be quite one-dimensional. In addition, it was extremely watery, and by the time I got my little ramekin of it home, it had separated. It wasn't anything a quick shake couldn't remedy, but that set it back a bit in my ranking.
This isn't to say the Red Sauce was all bad. It was not. There are better options to scratch the chipotle flavor itch, though. No spoilers, but the Chipotle Sauce yet to come makes a fantastic alternative. It is also creamy, so you get another layer of flavor and added texture to boot.
8. Mild Sauce Packet
Starting with Taco Bell's Mild Sauce Packet, this is where my ranking takes a serious leap in the right direction. Translation: I would happily enjoy everything coming up again. We still have a ways to go before we get to the best of the bunch, but you sure could do a lot worse, i.e., the condiments that ranked lower.
Taco Bell's Mild Sauce is a classic option. It boasts all the bold flavors the brand's signature sauce packets are known for. However, after tasting it, I couldn't help but wonder why you would opt for it unless you have a sensitive palate. It's absolutely better than the Breakfast Salsa, but it doesn't pack much of a punch. I consider it a great gringo option, especially since it is free. Still, do yourself a favor and go all in on the spice factor. Mexican food is all about heat, after all.
7. Avocado Ranch Sauce
As a lover of ranch dressing and avocado — aren't we all? — I was excited to give Taco Bell's Avocado Ranch Sauce a go. Luckily, it was exactly what one would expect a condiment bearing its name to be. It was creamy, presented lots of ranch dressing's signature flavor, and there was a decent amount of avocado mixed in.
While Taco Bell's Avocado Ranch Sauce managed to breach the top half of my ranking, it wasn't spicy at all, and that left a lot to be desired. If you are after a sauce without heat, it's an outstanding option, but we are talking Mexican food, so yeah. I couldn't award it a spot higher than seventh. Additionally, the avocado flavor was far from quality. With this in mind, it's a good thing the ranch remained the star of the show, but for my money, I'd rather order a side of guacamole and mix it with the Spicy Ranch yet to come. I recommend you do the same.
6. Chipotle Sauce
For all you chipotle fiends out there, Taco Bell's Chipotle Sauce is one you don't want to miss. All it took was one taste, and I picked up on a nice balance of smoky, tangy, and savory elements, all of which you want from an authentic sauce with the name. It also had a delicious creamy element, so it clung to my tortilla chips like a champ. Nice!
Taco Bell's Chipotle Sauce sure beat the heck out of the Red Sauce back in ninth place, but that wasn't enough to elevate it higher than sixth place. The main reason for that is that the heat level was mild to medium at best. As you probably know by now, I want more of a kick when it comes to Mexican food, and that's what you get from every condiment to score a top-five place in my ranking. So without further ado, let's get to the bangers of the bunch, shall we?
5. Spicy Ranch
If you want a creamy, spicy sauce that still has a touch of the ranch dressing flavor we all know and love, Taco Bell's Spicy Ranch won't let you down. Compared to Zab's Ranch (way back in 14th place), it presented me with a much bolder classic ranch taste and lacked the sweet element that turned me off. Instead, it was deliciously creamy and was only made better by the medium-strength jalapeño kick throughout. Move over, Zab's, you've been replaced for good.
All that being said, Taco Bell's Spicy Ranch could have been spicier. Plus, ranch dressing is not a common condiment in Mexican cuisine, so despite my instant attraction to it, fifth place is where it lands in my ranking. If you are sensitive to extra-spicy sauces, it makes a solid pick. However, the sauce in fourth place is a much tastier option if you want to turn up the heat.
4. Creamy Jalapeño Sauce
Coming in hot in the fourth place position is Taco Bell's Creamy Jalapeño Sauce. Similar to the company's Spicy Ranch, but with more authentic flavor and a bolder level of heat, it is my top pick if you crave a sauce that is not only fiery but creamy as well.
Upon first blush, the Creamy Jalapeño Sauce gave me all the heat I wanted — okay, maybe not all, but it came darn close — and layered flavors anyone could love. In addition to the namesake ingredient, jalapeño, I also detected a touch of chipotle, which deepens the taste in a delightful way. The creaminess of it also did a great job counterbalancing the medium-hot spice level. Nicely done, Taco Bell.
Creamy sauces aren't typically at the top of my list when it comes to Mexican food, and that's why it didn't make it all the way to the top three. It still hit the mark, though, and I will definitely be ordering it again. I might combine it with one of my top three picks, but that's neither here nor there.
3. Fire Sauce Packet
The award for third place goes to Taco Bell's iconic Fire Sauce Packet. A good deal spicier than the Mild Sauce, it brings the heat in a delightfully tasty way that won't be denied. Seriously, it isn't just scorching hot; it's layered with flavors that kept my palate begging for more.
At first, I didn't think the Fire Sauce was all that hot, but the more I ate, I realized my first assumption was dead wrong. It was extra-spicy in the best way possible. It also had a nice tangy bite that complemented my tortilla chips in expert fashion. Of course, this wasn't the first time I had ever tried it, so I know it works its magic on a myriad of other Taco Bell offerings as well.
Even if you don't fancy yourself an extra-spicy type of person, the Fire Sauce Packet could bring you over to the dark side. As noted, it has a lot more going for it than just heat. However, the two upcoming sauces surpassed it based on mass appeal. Additionally, if you are still a little hesitant about the bold heat factor of this one, the number two pick could be just what you are after.
2. Avocado Verde Salsa Packet
Admittedly, Taco Bell's Avocado Verde Salsa Packet is one condiment I had never sampled before conducting this taste test. Still, after my initial sampling, I knew it would go far. Not only does it have mass appeal for days, but it offers something none of the other condiments do: A tomatillo base, and I don't know about you, but I love a good green salsa.
Taco Bell's Avocado Verde Salsa comes in a packet, but it still boasted more fresh flavor than the Avocado Ranch (which only pulled off a seventh-place ranking). The avocado was much yummier as well. Plus, the ranch was no competition for the green salsa. It was bright, balanced, and mouthwateringly delicious. The heat was nothing to scoff at, either. While not nearly as hot as the Fire Sauce, the spiciness had a creeping effect, and the more I shoveled it into my mouth, the more my lips and tongue started to tingle. Yum!
The Avocado Verde Salsa is worthy of a first-place ranking if you max out on heat fairly quickly. I like to squirm a bit when eating Mexican food, though, so it got beaten in the end.
1. Hot Sauce Packet
After tasting Taco Bell's collection of sauces, there was no doubt that the classic Hot Sauce Packet ruled them all. Spicier than my number two pick, it had enough punch to make me sweat a little, but it didn't overdo it. As a result, it had more mass appeal than the Fire Sauce as well. It still may not be for the faint of heart, but if you can handle the heat, oh man, is it a tasty dream.
The moment Taco Bell's Hot Sauce passed my lips, I exclaimed, "Okay, this is the classic Taco Bell flavor we all know and love." I mean, I can't remember the last time I enjoyed it, but it's a flavor that sticks with you. It is spicy enough to make you feel it, but not so spicy that you can't slather a hefty amount over your food. The zesty tang only makes it that much better. All around, the Hot Sauce Packet is a drool-worthy pick, and you'd be a fool not to at least try it the next time you visit Taco Bell. Besides, it's free, so what do you have to lose? Nothing, that's what. Get some!
Methodology
Taco Bell's complete lineup of sauces offers a little something for everyone. However, I just had to know how they measured up in a head-to-head competition, so I tasted them all along with an order of tortilla chips. I also ranked each one based on taste, texture, versatility, and mass appeal. The sauces that earned a coveted top-five spot on my list are truly the best of the best. They offer a delicious, spicy kick (something that's synonymous with authentic Mexican food) an ability to complement whatever you order, and a crowd-pleasing flavor overall.
There are several Taco Bell ordering mistakes people fall prey to, but thanks to the above ranking, at least you know that choosing the wrong sauce won't be in the cards for you anymore. Phew. All that's left to learn now is which liquors pair best with Baja Blast, and you can consider yourself a Taco Bell pro. Hooray!