Taste Test: Which Is The Best Liquor To Pair With Taco Bell's Baja Blast?
Taco Bell's Baja Blast has somewhat of a cult following, and much of its appeal is that it arguably tastes even better when spiked. That's right, getting Baja blasted is, in fact, a thing, and it's awesome! If you've ever enjoyed one of the brand's hard Baja Blast cans infused with malt liquor, you know what I mean. However, if you really want to get the party started, there's no better way than to add liquor yourself — not in store, though. Even if you like to break a few rules from time to time, definitely wait until you get home. At the very least, wait until you are done driving for the day because spiked Baja Blast is no joke.
So, what liquor pairs well with Baja Blast? Well, thanks to its tropical flavor, quite a few. I wanted to find out which one was the best, though, so I did a taste test with the top four contenders: vodka, tequila, bourbon, and coconut rum. While they all make a mean drink, one undoubtedly came out on top. More details on the methodology behind my selection and taste-testing process can be found at the end, but for now, it's fair to say this is one Taco Bell menu hack you don't want to miss out on. Ready for the lip-smackingly delicious results? Three, two, one... Blast off!
What is Baja Blast?
Taco Bell's Baja Blast is Mountain Dew at its core, but it's not to be confused with the original. It most certainly has its own unique flavor. According to the company website, Baja Blast is Mountain Dew infused with a tropical lime flavor. It also claims it is a summer classic, and I tend to agree. It oozes summer flavors, and I can definitely see myself drinking it next to the pool. The color is different from a classic Mountain Dew as well. Instead of being a radioactive green color, it's aqua blue, kind of like the Caribbean.
In addition to Taco Bell, you can also snag Baja Blast in a bottle at various grocery stores. However, if you plan on mixing up cocktails and going to the pool or a park, Taco Bell sells Baja Blast in a convenient to-go cup with a lid, just saying. Plus, it never hurts to pick up some of the other best-selling menu items like a burrito while you are there. After all, you'll want something in your stomach to help soak up all the tasty-spiked Baja Blast you're about to enjoy.
Taste test: Bourbon
If you aren't from the South, mixing bourbon with Mountain Dew might sound a bit strange, but it's actually a winning pair. In fact, the combo is lovingly referred to as a Hillbilly Highball. With this in mind, bourbon and Baja Blast just make sense. Baja Blast may be more tropical than classic Dew, but the sweetness of bourbon amplifies the taste of Taco Bell's version in a delightful way.
Admittedly, bourbon with Baja Blast is more of an acquired taste, but lovers of the brown spirit will more than approve. I'm not down with the brown anymore (I drank more than my fair share in my early 20s), but I can still admit when the humble spirit complements a mixer, and Baja Blast is one of them. The hints of oak, spice, and vanilla found in bourbon add a nice complexity to Baja Blast.
Fortunately, you don't need to get fancy with the bourbon when making this drink because let's face it: there's nothing highbrow about spiking Baja Blast. It's a fun party drink, not a carefully curated mixologist cocktail. That's part of the appeal, though, so something as inexpensive as Jim Beam works great — that's what I used to make my spiked Baja Blast. Some experts believe Jim Beam is one of the bourbons better left on the shelf. Even so, one of its redeeming qualities is its super low price. Translation: when it comes to a Baja Blast highball, it fits the bill.
Taste test: Vodka
Vodka is known for having a relatively mild flavor. It still tastes like alcohol, but its superpower is that it effortlessly complements countless drink ingredients, and guess what? I'm happy to report that you can go ahead and add Baja Blast to the list of possible mixers.
I made my Baja Blast and vodka highball with Tito's (one of the bottom shelf vodkas that are actually worth buying), and it did not disappoint. After tasting several times, I knew it had what it takes to jumpstart your next party — and it wasn't a hard sell, either. The mix won't wow you with complex flavors, but if you're craving a pure Baja Blast taste with a kick, look no further than a trusty bottle of vodka. As opposed to the other spirits on this list, Baja Blast is the star of the show, at least when you use a straight-up vodka like Tito's.
If you prefer flavored vodkas, quite a few of them would complement Baja Blast as well. As noted, I stuck with Tito's, but anything from strawberry to lemon to orange to coconut vodka would make a stellar drink. There's already plenty of sugar in Baja Blast, though, so flavored vodkas could push the highball into an overly sweet realm for some drinkers.
Taste test: Coconut rum
When it comes to mixing up tropical cocktails, rum is the number one stunner. As such, I was stoked to see how it would mix into Mountain Dew's tropical cousin, Baja Blast. To ensure I made the most of the combo, though, I took it a step further and opted for coconut rum, Malibu, to be exact. There are a whole slew of coconut rums on the market, but Malibu nails the classic coconut rum flavor we all know and love.
After a single sip of my Malibu and Baja Blast highball, I knew one taste wouldn't be enough. In fact, I forgot sipping was even a thing and went back for a large gulp. Plainly put, it was freaking delicious. Malibu's coconut flavor made Baja Blast a Caribbean dream, and it lingered on my tongue at the end. Instead of just passing as an acceptable mixer, coconut rum turned Baja Blast into a party in a glass.
Malibu and Baja Blast are definitely on the sweeter side, so it may not be everyone's first pick. Still, if you're contemplating spiking Baja Blast, it's safe to assume you like a sweet drink, so I say let it rip. If you want to dial back the sugary flavor, use a basic silver rum instead of a coconut one. Whatever you do, though, steer clear of spiced rum. It's often sickeningly sweet as-is, so mixing it with Baja Blast will only make things worse.
Taste test: Tequila
Similar to rum, tequila and tropical flavors are a no-brainer, so there's no way I was going to determine the best liquor to pair with Baja Blast without mixing it with everyone's favorite agave-based spirit. For my taste test, I chose Espolon Blanco because it has a grassy, citrusy taste without being overly harsh — all things I knew would pair nicely with the tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast. You don't need to go out and buy Espolon special for Baja Blast, though. Whatever you have on hand will provide similar results.
Once I had a few sips of my Espolon Blanco and Baja Blast highball, I knew I had hit the nail on the head. As expected, the flavors came together in a playful, appealing way. It also had a good amount of bite, so I felt like I was drinking a cocktail and not just a sugary soda. All in all, it was a winning combination, and I didn't let a single drop of it go to waste. If you prefer a smoother mix, you might not be as partial to the combo as I was, but if you like tequila even a tiny bit, it won't let you down. Tequila and Baja Blast is by no means a famous tequila cocktail, but maybe it should be. It's super easy to make, and it tastes like a fiesta. There's no denying it's a top contender for the best Baja Blast highball, either.
Final verdict: Coconut rum and Baja Blast are a match made in heaven
All four of the cocktails I mixed with Baja Blast had redeeming qualities, and any of the spirits I used are worth a shot. However, one far outshone the rest: Malibu! The delicious coconut flavor gave Baja Blast exactly what it needed for party goers to ask for it by name. It definitely turned up the inherent tropical flavor of Baja Blast to the max as well. I mean, a few sips of it had me feeling like Malibu Barbie, and yes, I was ready to Beach. In fact, I took the rest of my Malibu and Baja Blast straight to the pool (in a plastic cup, of course), and I couldn't have been happier — 10 out of 10.
If you have a strong aversion to rum or simply don't like coconut, we can't be friends, but I get it. We all have our preferences. It's best not to fight them, so if Malibu isn't on your list of acceptable spirits, I recommend going for tequila next — preferably Espolon Blanco — because I love the grassy bite it gave Baja Blast. Still, vodka and bourbon are nothing to scoff at when it comes time to make a mind-bending Baja Blast mixed drink. In the end, you should follow your instincts — no one knows what you like to drink better than you — but Malibu and Baja Blast are undoubtedly a match made in heaven.
Methodology
Before I transitioned to writing full time, yours truly was a bartender for 10 years, and I worked other positions in bars and restaurants for another 10. With this in mind, I was more than prepared to hand select the four best potential liquor pairings for Taco Bell's Baja Blast. As you know, I narrowed it down to Jim Beam, Espolon Blanco, Malibu rum, and Tito's vodka.
Once I purchased all the necessary supplies, I mixed a cocktail using each of the four liquors and, of course, Baja Blast. To ensure each spirit got a fair shake, I made each drink exactly the same: 1.5 ounces of liquor plus 3 ounces of Baja Blast. You'll probably use a bit more mixer than I did when making a drink of your own (no judgment if you don't), but I wanted to ensure I got a good taste for the liquor (And yes, by the time I was done, it's more than fair to say that I was well on my way to getting Baja blasted. Woohoo!).
If you want to follow in my footsteps, I recommend reaching for a bottle of Malibu coconut rum the next time spiked Baja Blasts are in order, but really, any of the four liquors I taste tested hit the mark. Regardless of your personal preferences, though, Malibu and Baja Blast make a show-stopping combination.