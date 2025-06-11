Taste Test: Which Is The Best Liquor To Pair With Taco Bell's Baja Blast?

Taco Bell's Baja Blast has somewhat of a cult following, and much of its appeal is that it arguably tastes even better when spiked. That's right, getting Baja blasted is, in fact, a thing, and it's awesome! If you've ever enjoyed one of the brand's hard Baja Blast cans infused with malt liquor, you know what I mean. However, if you really want to get the party started, there's no better way than to add liquor yourself — not in store, though. Even if you like to break a few rules from time to time, definitely wait until you get home. At the very least, wait until you are done driving for the day because spiked Baja Blast is no joke.

So, what liquor pairs well with Baja Blast? Well, thanks to its tropical flavor, quite a few. I wanted to find out which one was the best, though, so I did a taste test with the top four contenders: vodka, tequila, bourbon, and coconut rum. While they all make a mean drink, one undoubtedly came out on top. More details on the methodology behind my selection and taste-testing process can be found at the end, but for now, it's fair to say this is one Taco Bell menu hack you don't want to miss out on. Ready for the lip-smackingly delicious results? Three, two, one... Blast off!