9 Old-School Diners In Los Angeles That Turn Back The Clock
Los Angeles is a city that's obsessed with finding the next culinary trend, but its old-school diners don't bother catering to fads or fashions. Classic diners know their lines, and they don't go off script. They serve nostalgic comfort food — short stacks, ham steaks, patty melts, hash browns, lemon pie, and coffee cups — that are endlessly refilled. They do it in 20th-century style, with neon signs, worn leather booths, checkered linoleum floors, and swivel stools lined up at a Formica counter. Whether you know this setting from Hollywood movies or from your own 1960s childhood, diners offer comfort and consistency in a world that moves way too fast.
Whether you're looking for what to eat when you only have 24 hours in Los Angeles or simply need a break from the modern-day grind, these LA diners are here for you. Time-travel back to the analog age and linger as long as you want at these nine classics. Your favorite booth is waiting for you.
1. Pann's Restaurant
No discussion of classic L.A. diners can take place without mentioning Pann's, a spot that's been recognized as the best diner in California. Pann's menu is the star, but the diner's popularity also hinges on its landmark 1958 building, a prime example of Space Age "Googie" architecture. While many diners and coffee shops were constructed in this eye-catching midcentury style, over the years, most were bulldozed. Somehow, Pann's cantilevered roofline, jaunty neon sign, and river rock walls survived. Step inside and you'll discover an Instagram-worthy interior where customers love to snap selfies amongst the horseshoe-shaped, red-leather booths and celebrity photographs lining the walls.
Fried chicken fans will find much to love — even in the morning. Pann's 1958 Breakfast (a nod to the year it opened) offers choices for everyone, from crispy fried chicken to vegetable patties, alongside classic staples like French toast and biscuits. While fried chicken appears throughout the menu, you'll also find a solid lineup of sandwiches, salads, and hearty mains such as catfish and pork chops.
(323) 776-3770
6710 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
2. Rae's Restaurant
Santa Monica is the kind of swanky city in Los Angeles County where you expect to find Michelin-starred restaurants and high-end smoothie shops, but not necessarily a humble, blue-collar diner. Open since 1958, Rae's serves breakfast and lunch only and closes at 2 p.m. every day. At lunch, an amiable crowd noshes on gooey tuna melts, BLTs, or club sandwiches, but breakfast is the hottest ticket. In the morning, customers line up outside for the chance to squeeze into cozy booths and order sticky cinnamon rolls, stuffed omelets, and crispy fried-egg sandwiches. Rae's white-gravy-smothered chicken-fried steak may be the Platonic ideal of a hangover breakfast.
Rae's is startlingly colorful: The counter and stools are two shades of blue, the leather booths are bright red, and the walls and ceiling are a medicinal sea-green. Some newcomers experience déjà vu when they first walk in. If you're old enough to remember the "Starsky and Hutch" TV show or own Elton John's "Songs from the West Coast" album, you'll recognize this place. The vintage metal cash register looks like a prop, but it's fully functional and in constant use, since Rae's is a cash-only diner. Outside, architecture fans will fawn over the building's façade and Googie-style neon sign, a mash-up of futuristic geometry and breezy cursive lettering.
(310) 828-7937
2901 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
3. Nick's Café
If you're the kind of eater who eagerly awaits family holidays so you can dig into slices of smoked, brown-sugar-glazed ham, you'll be happy at Nick's Café, a diner that has been operating in L.A.'s Chinatown since 1948.
The specialty is a giant slab of pink smoked pork, seared on the griddle so its white fat ribbons develop caramelized, golden brown lines. Nick's puts the "steak" into ham steak: Each slice is nearly a half-inch thick and much larger in circumference than your hand. On the plate, the ham slice crowds out the neighboring eggs and hash browns.
If ham isn't your jam, Nick's breakfast menu has dozens of other breakfast options, from huge pancakes to fluffy omelets to saucy eggs Benedict. I can vouch for the French toast, which is rich and custardy but perfectly crisp at the edges. At lunchtime, the kitchen doles out old-timey sandwiches like the patty melt, pastrami Reuben, and tuna melt (a sandwich with a complicated backstory).
https://www.nickscafela.com/location/nicks-cafe/
(323) 222-1450
1300 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
4. Lancers Family Restaurant
Lancers' three-decker club royale is not a newfangled, trendy bite. The sandwich's towering combination of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise held together by toasted bread is made exactly as it was in the 1970s. Just as chefs did during Jimmy Carter's presidency, Lancers classes up its club by cutting it into triangles and spearing them with toothpicks.
Lancers hasn't changed much since it opened in 1961 (it was called Pages then, but became Lancers in 1969). The diner still has a zig-zagging roofline, counter seating, no-nonsense servers, and crisp onion rings made by short-order cooks who understand their jobs. The dining room's teal-blue tufted booths draw your attention, but your eyes will lock on to the glass dessert cabinet filled with Betty Crocker-style pies (the lemon meringue steals the show). There's a full bar, too, so you can pair your meatloaf with a martini if you wish.
For 60-plus years, Lancers' kitchen has excelled at turning out big plates of pancakes and omelets at breakfast, and club sandwiches and chef salads at lunch. Regulars show up for affordable dinner specials of prime rib and meatloaf — dependable comfort food that might never earn Michelin ratings but serve as a cozy antidote to the chaotic outside world. No matter what you order, the portions are undeniably huge. Even if you know this and tell yourself that you'll share, you probably won't.
https://lancersfamilyrestaurant.com/
(818) 843-3433
697 N Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502
5. Du-par's
If pancakes are your Nirvana breakfast, you must eat at Du-par's. This long-running L.A. diner has been slinging stacks of buttermilk hot cakes since 1938, and it does it with finesse. The velvety, griddled marvels are cake-like but substantial. The cakes are cooked in butter, which soaks in deep, but they have just enough crust so that maple syrup tends to puddle on the side, where it does its best work. Whether you order a bacon-topped plain stack or cakes studded with blueberries and nutella, this is a situation where you'll keep saying "just one more bite" and then suddenly, the platter is empty.
It's true that some Du-par's diners go rogue and don't order pancakes. The menu plays all the hits, so you can tuck into French toast, eggs benedict, or corned beef hash. Plenty of lunch regulars would gladly give the patty melt a standing ovation. It's a perfect union of Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, grilled rye, and ground beef. The chicken pot pie, with its beautifully flaky crust, often sells out.
Du-par's wins not just for diner food but also for location. It's inside The Original Farmers Market, an LA institution for nearly a century.
(323) 933-8446
6333 W Third St, Los Angeles, CA 90036
6. Horseless Carriage
In 1966, Galpin Motors was the first auto dealership in the U.S. to open a full-service restaurant alongside its showroom. That may seem like an odd business decision, but in the 20th century, department stores like Woolworth's and Macy's often had lunch counters or diners where shoppers could enjoy a meal. The owner of Galpin Motors figured car buyers — or car owners waiting for their vehicles to be serviced — would appreciate the same perk.
In the last 60 years, the Horseless Carriage has become a sentimental San Fernando Valley institution. Most customers come just for the diner experience, not because they have any car business to do. The executive chef was recruited from the five-star Beverly Hills Hotel, and the kitchen turns out next-level food. Sauces, dressings, and desserts are made from scratch. All meats are trimmed by hand, and the beef is 100% Angus. In the morning, the wait staff rushes around with big plates of waffles — crispy on the outside, soft on the inside — plus eggs benedict smothered in hollandaise, carne asada skillets, and hearty corned beef hash. Burgers and prime rib are dinner favorites, topped off with banana cream pie for dessert.
The diner's 20th-century heritage is on full display in its teal-colored swivel stools, plate-glass windows, terrazzo floors, and long, shiny counter. This is a spiffy place. And of course, you're welcome to walk around the showroom and admire all the shiny chrome.
https://www.galpin.com/horselesscarriage
(818) 722-6167
15505 Roscoe Blvd, North Hills, CA 91343
7. Cindy's
Route 66 got bypassed by the interstate highway years ago, but you can still get your kicks at Cindy's, a 1948 diner on Eagle Rock's stretch of the old Mother Road. Stepping into Cindy's is a mood-lifter. The diner's cheerful decor gleams with retro glory — bright orange booths and counter seats, green walls, hanging golden globe lights, and a shiny white Formica counter. Is it kitschy? Yes. Is it kitschy enough to be used as a filming location? Of course; this is Los Angeles. Among many starring roles, Cindy's has appeared in 2004's "Surviving Christmas" (with Ben Affleck) and Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" music video.
But Cindy's isn't just another pretty face. The kitchen dishes out meatloaf, short-rib pot roast, blackened catfish, and Swedish meatballs for dinner. Breakfast is served all day, so you can eat a fried egg sandwich or thick-cut French toast any time you feel like it. My breakfast order is huevos rancheros with hefty black beans and a green-chile sauce that delivers just the right touch of heat. At lunch, I lean toward the array of salads, but it's only so that afterward, I can squeeze in some pie. Cindy's takes pie-making and cake-baking seriously, so you can't go wrong with any slice. Regulars favor the Southern lemon pie, made with a crumbly cracker crust, silky curd, and decadent whipped cream.
https://www.cindyseaglerock.com/
(323) 257-7375
1500 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
8. Jolly Jug
If you're coming to the Jolly Jug expecting an epicurean experience, you have the wrong mindset. But if you're pulling into this San Gabriel Valley spot for 20th-century nostalgia, friendly service, and no-frills diner fare, you're in the right spot.
The Jolly Jug's sign, installed for the diner's opening in 1946, proclaims this restaurant has the "Southland's most honored sandwiches." Step through the door and immediately you'll notice the lack of pretense: The dining room is decked out in brown wood paneling and beige-tan booths under a popcorn ceiling. A closer look reveals odd knick-knacks perched in every available space: jolly-faced figurines, painted gourds, and beer-brand tchotchkes. The Jolly Jug isn't trying to look "atmospheric" for Instagram; it just accumulated a lot of stuff over the last 80 years.
The kitchen excels at basics: At breakfast, order French toast or fried eggs and perfectly crispy hash browns. For lunch, try the "most honored sandwiches" (as promised on the sign). Years ago, I was a fan of Jolly Jug's French dip, a meat-juice-soaked sandwich with a Los Angeles origin story, but I've moved on to the pastrami sandwich, partly because I'm on L.A.'s team in the contest with New York over which city has the best pastrami. These two sandwiches, plus the corned beef Reuben, may be the reason you start planning your next Jolly Jug visit before this meal is over.
https://www.instagram.com/jollyjug/
(626) 444-8425
4264 Peck Rd, El Monte, CA 91732
9. Astro Family Restaurant
There are only a handful of diners left in Los Angeles that stay open 24 hours a day, and that's reason enough to hand over your hard-earned dollars to Astro Family Restaurant. But this Silver Lake spot is much more than the place to go for a patty melt at 2 a.m. For starters, the building is a kitschy 1959 Googie landmark that was designed by the Armét and Davis architecture firm, the same group that dreamed up Pann's, Norm's, and other famous Googie diners.
From the street, admire the diner's striking, angular roof topped by a towering star, then head inside and nab a seat in a vinyl booth or a spot at the counter. The staff is exceptionally gracious, and that's part of why the Astro has survived for more than 65 years. I've come here when I needed a place to work, and nobody batted an eye when I camped out with my laptop for hours.
If you're a diner person, you can guess what's on the 10-page-long menu. Customers stop by at all hours for the classics: coffee, eggs, hash browns, and pie. The kitchen does 20 different riffs on a burger — including a Greek and Mexican version — but they're all made with a half-pound of ground chuck. You'll get fingerprints all over your laptop, but you won't care.
https://www.astrofamilyrestaurant.com/
(323) 663-9241
2300 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039