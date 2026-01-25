10 Department Store Restaurants That We Still Think About

After walking around Costco or IKEA for several hours, it's nice to be able to sit down for a moment and get something to eat. However, the in-store restaurant was a feature of department stores for decades prior to Costco's food court, IKEA's cafeteria, and even Kmart's cafes. The department store long reigned over the shopping world; while you could shop in smaller stores, the department stores were like these one-stop shops for everything fashion-related. The stores wanted customers to linger, as more time in the building meant more sightings of items that shoppers might decide they need. Enter the department store restaurant or tea room, with elegant furnishings and sometimes even more elegant menus. In later years, some department store restaurants focused on family dining or quick meals before heading home.

Many restaurants are still open, such as the vaunted Walnut Room at Macy's State Street location in Chicago. Others closed and then came back in another form, such as the Crystal Tea Room at Wanamaker's in Philadelphia; the original tea room closed but later reopened as a venue for a catering company. Some found new life when outsiders reopened the restaurant years after the original store closed; the last Woolworth's lunch counter in Bakersfield, California, is a great example of this. But others are long gone, except in people's memories. If time travel were a thing, we'd like to hop back a few decades and have lunch at these 10 department store restaurants.