The 5 Best Uses For Browned Butter According To Experts

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Rich, nutty, and packed with flavor, making browned butter is shockingly simple — you melt butter in a pan over medium heat and stir it until it turns a rich golden shade and you notice tiny brown bits forming on the bottom of your pan. Lisa Herlinger, founder of Buji Brown Butter, said browning butter helps concentrate the flavor, adding depth: "Brown butter simply elevates the whole flavor experience by adding a warm, nutty, caramelized flavor that is all natural."

Once you have some of the deliciousness on hand, the world is your buttery oyster. If you don't already use browned butter to take your home cooking to the next level, it's time to start. There are a ton of dishes you should be using browned butter in, from burgers and baked goods to breakfasts, and several experts spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share exactly how you can start incorporating the good stuff into your favorite recipes.