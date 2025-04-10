The Best Scrambled Eggs Start With A Cold Pan

Although the most helpful cooking tips are simply those that will encourage you to actually use the ingredients in your kitchen, it can still be informative to tinker for tinkering's sake sometimes. You might even stumble on a better way to make something you've been satisfied with for your entire life so far. Eggs, in each of their abundant possible forms, are ripe for experimentation. Even something as supposedly easy as scrambled eggs offers oodles of secret ways to make them their very best. You probably have your own egg scrambling routine, which likely starts with butter in a hot pan. But cutting that heat, however unexpected, is yet another method to try on your journey to eggcellence.

Starting scrambled eggs in a cold pan allows for better temperature control to the finish line, helping to reduce any errant, overcooked bits in the mix. "Cold" is also a bit of a misnomer, as you'll really just use the pan straight off the rack without preheating. Think about the last time you made scrambled eggs the typical way. They started sizzling the second they hit the metal, sending you into a tailspin of spatula acrobatics in an effort to force it to cook evenly, even though you already started from behind. A cold pan is just the head start to beat this breakfast blight.