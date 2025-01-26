The Breakfast Condiment That Brings A Sweet Heat To Your Meals

Spicy maple syrup is the thing you didn't know you needed to turn eggs, your favorite brand of sausage patties, and pancakes into a memorable breakfast sandwich. While the syrup, along with the likes of some creamed butter and perhaps a slice or two of American cheese keeps the sandwich moist, it also ties together the sweetness of the hotcakes with the umami savoriness of the meat and eggs. That said, if you just want to spice up your pancakes, French toast, or waffles, this spicy syrup tastes mighty fine on those, too.

It's also ridiculously easy to make. Most recipes for spicy maple syrup call for spices like cayenne pepper or chili powder and paprika to be mixed in with a standard bottle of maple syrup. Sweeter warming spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, can also be added to balance the heat of the pepper and chili powder and make the flavor of the spiced maple syrup recipe more sophisticated.

Finally, if you like this little adventure in sugar-and-spice condiments, you can make up some extra to be eaten to be eaten at future breakfasts when you long for a bit of spice to start the day. Your extra syrup just needs to be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator until you're ready to eat it again.