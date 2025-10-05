The Struggling Chain Restaurant That Made A Huge Comeback

Love them or hate them, buffet restaurants are one of the more resilient restaurant concepts in the U.S. Many of them receive some bad reviews related to cleanliness or unsanitary operations, and a lot of them had an incredibly difficult time recovering from COVID shutdowns, but they still continue to remain as an integral part of the American dining experience.

One such restaurant is Golden Corral — a chain that nearly saw its end after COVID, but was determined to fight back. And indeed it did. The chain debuted in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 1973 but didn't change to the buffet concept until the 1980s when it reached the height of its popularity. After years of growth, Golden Corral had to shutter more than 100 restaurants following the 2020 pandemic.

In 2025, Golden Corral operates around 400 locations in 40 states and has bounced back from COVID as strong as ever. The company says its locations recently earned $102,000 in average weekly sales, a new record for the restaurant chain.