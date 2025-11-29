The American Restaurant Brand Bringing Old-School Vibes Back In Style

Chain restaurants have had a particularly tough go of it in recent years. From rising supply prices to customers tightening their budgets to no one eating inside fast food restaurants anymore, the dining-out culture in the U.S. has changed drastically. Some sit-down restaurants — like Perkins — are attempting a rebrand to get diners back in the seats.

Perkins got its start as an Ohio pancake house in 1958 and has since grown to become a name familiar with any-time dining throughout the country. Known for pancakes, pie, and upscale diner food, the restaurant is trying to prevent becoming one of the many chains that are struggling financially. In an effort to stay afloat — and even begin to thrive again — Perkins is redesigning its restaurants, updating ingredients, and switching from paper to digital menus.

According to Perkins American Food Co. president Toni Ronayne, "Our rebrand is way more than a new logo and descriptor. This is a declaration of our values, our food and our roots, by showing how modern American hospitality comes to life. We're always stepping forward and evolving, just like the communities we serve." Depending on where you live, your local Perkins may have already received its facelift — the remodeled restaurants began to reopen in late 2024.