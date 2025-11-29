The American Restaurant Brand Bringing Old-School Vibes Back In Style
Chain restaurants have had a particularly tough go of it in recent years. From rising supply prices to customers tightening their budgets to no one eating inside fast food restaurants anymore, the dining-out culture in the U.S. has changed drastically. Some sit-down restaurants — like Perkins — are attempting a rebrand to get diners back in the seats.
Perkins got its start as an Ohio pancake house in 1958 and has since grown to become a name familiar with any-time dining throughout the country. Known for pancakes, pie, and upscale diner food, the restaurant is trying to prevent becoming one of the many chains that are struggling financially. In an effort to stay afloat — and even begin to thrive again — Perkins is redesigning its restaurants, updating ingredients, and switching from paper to digital menus.
According to Perkins American Food Co. president Toni Ronayne, "Our rebrand is way more than a new logo and descriptor. This is a declaration of our values, our food and our roots, by showing how modern American hospitality comes to life. We're always stepping forward and evolving, just like the communities we serve." Depending on where you live, your local Perkins may have already received its facelift — the remodeled restaurants began to reopen in late 2024.
What to expect when you visit a new-to-you Perkins
The first thing you might notice is the name is a tad different. While most will likely still refer to the restaurant simply as Perkins, its official moniker has shifted from Perkins Restaurant & Bakery to Perkins American Food Co. The décor inside will also be a bit different. The dark color of the restaurant's interior is being replaced in favor of a brighter look — the floors, server uniforms, and even the tables have received (or will receive) a complete overhaul. New restaurants will also be smaller — while existing Perkins restaurants are nearly 10,000 square feet, the newer restaurants are less than half that size.
When it comes to the menu, you'll get to enjoy some updated items. French fries and burgers will taste a little different due to new seasonings. A double-decker burger with onions and avocado is available for a limited time, though some feel avocado as a burger topping isn't all that it's cracked up to be. There's also a breakfast burger that's loaded with hash browns, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Some more good news: The rebrand is largely focused on value. Currently at Perkins, you can grab The Great American Trio breakfast — two eggs, two strips of bacon, and three buttermilk pancakes — for $6.99.