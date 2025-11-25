10 Casual Restaurant Chains Serving Up A Classic Country Breakfast

From locations in strip malls and along highways, IHOP ensures there's a hearty American breakfast around every corner. There are pancake houses in all 50 states with California laying claim to the most locations on account of its early history as the chain's birthplace (the first restaurant opened in Toluca Lake, a neighborhood in Los Angeles). Buttermilk pancakes are at the forefront of the chain's business, and skimming through the digital menu shows an abundance of sampler-minded hot plates.

Without a doubt, there are multiple kinds of bacon-and-egg combos that could qualify as a country breakfast. But the company's motto, "come hungry, leave happy," definitely applies to one of its latest breakfast creations, The Big Farmhouse BreakFEAST. It out-gluttons most of the homestyle platters on our list, as you're about to see, doling out more food than many are capable of gobbling down. And it gives you a lot to work with: buttered toast and two of the sit-down chain's pancakes accompany a wide variety of fixings, including two types of sausage, bacon, a slab of ham, and hash browns. No platter is homey without the eggs, and IHOP will fry, scramble, or boil to your specifications.

There are 2,010 calories in a single order, so it's fair to say this meal meets the country breakfast criteria to a tee. It has loads of meat and protein, but the sweeter touch from the flapjacks offers that extra coziness we crave. If you're already an IHOP lover, this platter stacks up.